guardDog.ai Brings Solution for Securing Networks and Devices in Edge Territory to Latin America via Distribution Agreement with Clean Technologies IP LLC

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a rapidly expanding leader in cyber security solutions for consumers and businesses, today announced a continued step in its growth through a distribution agreement with Latin America-based Clean Technologies IP LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Technologies will lead Latin American distribution for guardDog.ai. guardDog PCS (Protective Cloud Services) and guardDog Fido are a cloud-based software service with companion network security device. This easy-to-install cyber security solution offers painless threat detection, automated countermeasures, and assessments of vulnerabilities it finds on your network and attached devices.

In Wi-Fi and wired networks, guardDog.ai protects and warns against threats outside the perimeter of the network or on attached devices that other solutions often don’t see in an area the company calls ‘edge territory.’ Devices of every kind are inherently vulnerable to the networks they join. guardDog.ai employs patent-pending artificial intelligence to recognize, expose, and help prevent cyber security threats before they become a problem.

The guardDog.ai solution is especially important in countries with government agencies, financial Institutions, and large manufacturing corporations that are heavily reliant on Wi-Fi and have limited access to wired infrastructure, as they are especially vulnerable to cyber attacks. Likewise, businesses (and consumers) are struggling to manage the security risks that result from the explosion of workers in remote working environments, and a shortfall of talent or tools to secure them. guardDog.ai addresses these challenges.

Said guardDog.ai CEO Peter Bookman, “Cyber threats have exploded globally, the security landscape has changed, and solutions haven’t kept up. Covid-19 has accelerated trends like remote working, and with it have vastly expanded the attack surface. Clean Technologies understands our vision for changing the approach to the problem in order to get better results, and we look forward to working with them to bring our solution to Latin America.”

Peter Zimeri, CEO of Clean Technologies IP LLC stated, “We are very pleased to partner with guardDog to deliver effective cybersecurity solutions to Wi-Fi and wired networks throughout Latin America. As cybercrimes rise in government and financial institutions, we feel we are providing a tremendous value. We are protecting these networks from ransomware, phishing, identity theft, hacking, scamming, computer viruses and malware, botnets and DDoS attacks, all of which require new approaches and the protection guardDog delivers.”

About guardDog.ai

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based software service with a companion device that work together to simplify network security. The solution exposes invisible threats on networks, and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, are grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.

For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore edge territory analytics at Live Map.

#EdgeTerritory #Cybersecurity #ProtectiveCloudServices #BeyondVPN