NYMBUS Partners With Middesk to Accelerate Digital Onboarding for Financial Institutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced a new partnership with Middesk to help financial institutions seamlessly onboard more business customers while reducing compliance and risk as they grow.

For many traditional banks and credit unions, the process of opening new business accounts remains slow and inefficient with a reliance on the customer for proof of documentary verification. Middesk expedites the onboarding process by delivering a fully digital and automated data engine solution that prioritizes sourcing accurate, updated information to verify company identity. Using modern techniques and principles, Middesk merges the data and documents to develop a single verifiable identity for every business in the United States.

“For innovative institutions looking to spur growth, there’s a tremendous opportunity to support businesses who seek convenient and frictionless digital financial experiences,” said Sarah Howell, Chief Alliance Officer at Nymbus. “Middesk is an excellent extension to the Nymbus partner network, together helping more firms streamline the onboarding process by verifying the identify of new business customers for quicker access to funds and services.”

Nymbus has transformed the traditional banking model at an accelerated speed to keep financial institutions relevant as consumers demand contactless payments, digital platforms and personalized experiences. They are at the forefront of driving financial institutions of all sizes to be relevant by providing innovative solutions to support the entire digital customer journey.

"We are excited to partner with Nymbus to help banks and credit unions launch consumer-like experiences for their business customers," said Kyle Mack, Founder & CEO, Middesk. “Our developer-first business verification product is purpose-built for innovative companies like Nymbus that are enabling the next generation of financial services for business customers."

For more information, please visit nymbus.com.

About NYMBUS

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to grow and attract new market segments by delivering a full suite of banking technology, including Loan Origination, CRM and Digital, along with the operational resources to launch and run a new digital bank. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About Middesk

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Middesk makes it easy to verify the legitimacy of any business. By providing reliable access to Secretary of State data in all 50 States, Middesk enables innovative companies to accelerate customer onboarding while managing risk at scale. Middesk’s business Identity product applies modern data science and machine learning techniques with trusted data sources to verify business identities in real-time, improving coverage rates while cutting manual review times. Middesk is backed by Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners. To learn more, visit Middesk.com.