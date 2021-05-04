Blue Wolf Capital Announces Sale of the Mulch and Soil Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Wolf Capital Partners (“Blue Wolf”), a New York-based private equity firm, today announced that it has sold The Mulch and Soil Company, LLC (“the Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of mulch and soil products across the Southeast region of the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Blue Wolf formed The Mulch and Soil Company in 2018 by carving out the mulch division from Suwannee Lumber Company, a former Blue Wolf portfolio company, and merging it with Forestry Resources, Inc. and later K&B Landscapes, two founder-owned businesses in Florida. Under Blue Wolf’s leadership, the Company became one of the Southeast region’s leading manufacturers of premium mulch and soil products with a network that now spans four manufacturing facilities and 165 employees across Florida.

“ The Mulch and Soil Company is a quintessential Blue Wolf investment, which involved a complex carve-out and integration of three companies and demonstrates the value of our niche sub-sector specializations,” said Adam Blumenthal, Managing Partner of Blue Wolf. “ By carving out Suwannee’s mulch division; integrating two founder-run businesses; and recruiting a best-in-class management team comprised of industry veterans, we built a strong platform of scale that is now well-positioned for long-term growth in one of the most attractive U.S. markets for landscape products.”

“ Our experience investing in the forest products sector in the U.S. South combined with our expertise in organizational transformations and human capital management enabled us to support The Mulch and Soil Company from its inception through its evolution into the robust platform it is today,” added James Shovlin, Vice President at Blue Wolf. “ We are proud to have partnered with Mark West and the entire management team, and we look forward to following the company’s continued evolution in this next phase of its growth.”

“ In 2018, Blue Wolf recognized the incredible potential to create and scale a regional leader in landscape products – and with their support, The Mulch and Soil Company has grown into one of Florida’s leading manufacturers and distributors of mulch and soil products. Over the years, Blue Wolf has served as a true partner and their operational expertise has played a critical role in enabling us to successfully integrate three distinct companies and cultures into one cohesive workforce and network of plants across the state,” said Mark West, CEO of The Mulch and Soil Company. “ We are excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to expand our platform and meet the growing demand for our products.”

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Robinson Bradshaw served as legal advisor to Blue Wolf in connection with the transaction.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

About The Mulch and Soil Company

The Mulch and Soil Company is a manufacturer and distributor of mulches, premium soils, decorative bark, and other ground cover products to lawn and garden retailers and commercial landscapers. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing and distribution locations from which it serves customers throughout the southeastern United States. For additional information, please visit www.themulchsoilco.com.