Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and Safe Rx Team Up to Raise Awareness of Medication Safety Risks and Solutions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Rx, a company on a mission to fight America’s opioid epidemic with its award-winning Locking Pill Bottle (LPB®), today announced that Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, has joined the company as an advisor and spokesperson. Schrier and the mission-driven organization will work together to raise awareness of the importance of medication safety at home and the role it plays in the nation’s worsening opioid crisis.

Schrier was named Miss America 2020 in December 2019, becoming the first woman to win the title with science as her talent.

Schrier, currently pursuing her doctorate in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University, uses her Miss America platform to promote her social impact initiative, “Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics,” with a strong focus on combating the opioid epidemic. She is certified by the Virginia Department of Health as a trainer in the use of Naloxone, a medication to reverse opioid overdoses.

“I’m excited to team up with Safe Rx to continue raising awareness of an issue I’m passionate about, one that continues to plague Americans of all ages – the growing opioid epidemic,” Schrier said. “More awareness of the importance of medication safety can save lives. I look forward to working together to protect families and communities by keeping prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.”

According to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, 38% percent of teens who have misused or abused a prescription drug have obtained it from the home medicine cabinet. Safe Rx Locking Pill Bottles are designed to prevent improper access to potentially dangerous medications.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Camille. As Miss America, she continues to reach Americans coast-to-coast through her 'Mind Your Meds' campaign, with its focus on drug safety and abuse prevention,” said Milton Cohen, president and CEO of Safe Rx. “Her initiatives perfectly align with ours. Together, I know we’ll be able to educate even more parents and families on the importance of medication safety at home.”

Camille Schrier grew up in Bucks County, Penn., eventually moving to Virginia, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and systems biology with honors from Virginia Tech.

As Miss America, she is a frequent speaker on topics including drug safety and abuse prevention, naloxone and the opioid epidemic. She created a Mind Your Meds webinar series, delivered dozens of keynote speeches for STEM, pharmacy, and business conferences, and participated in video conferences with key opioid and STEM experts and science classrooms across the country. For more information about Camille Schrier and her social initiatives, visit www.camilleschrier.com.

Safe Rx Locking Pill Bottles are a patented, physician-developed, child-resistant and senior-friendly certified safe storage solution with a combination lock, providing an additional layer of security in preventing drug pilfering from the family medicine cabinet. Safe Rx bottles are available in multiple national retailers and regional grocery store chains, and online on Amazon and www.safe-rx.com.

About Safe Rx

Safe Rx Locking Pill Bottles (LPB®) keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed, teen resistant, and child-resistant and senior-friendly certified, Safe Rx LPBs are a simple, safe storage solution. They use a combination lock to protect individuals, families, and communities from accidental pediatric poisoning and intentional pill theft and drug abuse. For more information, please visit WWW.SAFE-RX.COM.