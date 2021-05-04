Sheridan Capital Partners Announces Investment in DAS Health

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheridan Capital Partners (Sheridan) announced today its investment in DAS Health Ventures, LLC (DAS Health), an established provider of healthcare IT management solutions and services. In the transaction, Sheridan invested alongside DAS Health’s management, who retained a meaningful ownership stake in the business. DAS Health actively serves nearly 2,000 clients and 20,000 users nationwide.

Since 2003, DAS Health has been a steadfast partner and advocate of independent physician practices and groups. DAS is committed to maintaining a local presence in the communities served nationwide, with offices in Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Texas, along with a significant employee presence in other key states.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sheridan to expand and enhance our current position in the healthcare and managed IT realm. We are constantly working towards providing additional benefits for all clients, and Sheridan’s investment allows us to accomplish this goal at an accelerated rate,” stated David Schlaifer, DAS Health President and CEO.

“Our partnership with DAS Health allows us to continue our strategy of supporting and augmenting entrepreneurs’ growth plans. The team at DAS has done an extraordinary job at improving efficiencies and productivity for their clients while scaling their own business and expanding the breadth of service capabilities and product offerings,” said Jonathan Lewis, Partner at Sheridan. “We are elated to partner with DAS Health in this next chapter of their growth.”

The transaction was led by Jonathan Lewis, Sean Dempsey, Chris McCrory, and Addison Jones at Sheridan Capital Partners. Deerpath Capital Management, LP provided debt financing for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan Capital Partners. Clearsight Advisors, Inc., Marcum, LLP and Hill Ward Henderson served as financial advisor, tax and legal counsel, respectively, to the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About DAS Health

DAS Health has been an experienced provider of healthcare IT management solutions and services and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals, and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. With offices in Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire and Texas, and employees in many other key states, DAS delivers superior Health Information Technology (HIT), MSP, cybersecurity, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for nearly 20,000 users nationwide. Visit www.DAShealth.com to learn more.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results. For more information, please visit www.sheridancp.com.