Global Payments Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We returned to growth in the first quarter and delivered the fastest rate of sequential expansion across our markets since the end of 2019," said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Payments. "And our performance improved substantially as the quarter progressed with growth in each of our three segments in March. We also continued to deliver on our strategic priorities with today's announcements of our agreements to acquire Zego, a leading property technology company with a comprehensive resident management software and payments platform, and Worldline’s PAYONE Austrian acquiring business.

“We have further widened our competitive moat. With Zego we underscore our distinctive focus on software driven solutions with an emphasis on commerce enablement. With Worldline’s PAYONE Austrian acquiring business, we deepen our presence in the most attractive markets worldwide.”

Sloan concluded, “By combining strategic investments in future growth with our entry into unique relationships with two of the world's largest technology companies, ongoing consistency in execution and our longstanding focus on returning capital efficiently to our shareholders, we are as optimistic today as we have been since prior to the pandemic. We exited the first quarter of 2021 in a better position than we entered it.”

First Quarter 2021 Summary

GAAP revenues were $1.99 billion, compared to $1.90 billion in the first quarter of 2020; diluted earnings per share were $0.66 compared to $0.48 in the prior year; and operating margin was 13.8% compared to 12.8% in the prior year.

Adjusted net revenues increased 5% to $1.81 billion, compared to $1.73 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 15% to $1.82, compared to $1.58 in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating margin of 40.6% expanded 160 basis points.

2021 Outlook

“We are pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter, which demonstrated meaningful sequential momentum,” said Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Consistent execution of our technology-enabled strategy resulted in adjusted net revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth during the quarter despite a difficult comparison given the late March onset of COVID-19 last year.

“While achieving these strong results, we have also made substantial progress with our integration activities and remain on track to realize our targeted synergies within three years from the close of the TSYS merger. Specifically, we continue to expect annual run rate revenue synergies to amount to at least $150 million and annual run rate expense synergies to amount to at least $400 million by September 2022.

“We are raising our expectations for full year 2021 adjusted net revenue to be in the range of $7.55 billion to $7.625 billion, reflecting growth of 12% to 13%, and we are increasing our adjusted earnings per share estimate to be in a range of $7.87 to $8.07, or growth of 23% to 26% over 2020.”

Todd concluded, “This outlook presumes we remain on a path toward recovery worldwide over the balance of the year and does not include any impact from the transactions we announced today. We expect the Zego and Worldline Austrian business acquisitions to close by the end of the second quarter and in the second half of 2021, respectively.”

Capital Allocation

Global Payments’ Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments supplements revenues, income, operating income, operating margin and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this earnings release to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that some of the statements we use in this report contain forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of and assumptions made by our management, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could significantly affect the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Actual events or results might differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we cannot guarantee that our plans and expectations will be achieved. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding guidance and projected financial results for the year 2021; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including estimates of the effects of the pandemic on our revenues, financial operating results and liquidity; the effects of actions taken by us in response to the pandemic; the anticipated benefits of the merger with TSYS (the “Merger’), including the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; timing and completion of anticipated benefits of acquisitions or strategic initiatives; our success and timing in developing and introducing new services; and future financial and operating results. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the effects and duration of global economic, political, market, health and social events or other conditions, including the effects and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory measures or voluntary actions, including continued or prolonged social distancing, shelter-in-place orders, operating restrictions on nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; management’s assumptions and projections used in their estimates of the timing and severity of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future revenues, results of operations and liquidity; our ability to meet our liquidity needs in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company and our directors; difficulties, delays and higher than anticipated costs related to integrating the businesses of Global Payments and TSYS, including with respect to implementing systems to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the Merger when expected or at all; business disruptions from the Merger integration that may harm our business, including current plans and operations; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability to maintain Visa and Mastercard registration and financial institution sponsorship; the ability to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations; the continued availability of capital and financing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which we operate; increased competition in the markets in which we operate and our ability to increase our market share in existing markets and expand into new markets; our ability to safeguard our data; risks associated with our indebtedness, foreign currency exchange and interest rate risks; the effects of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond our control, such as acts of terrorism, and other factors included in the “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SCHEDULE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change Revenues $ 1,990,007 $ 1,903,598 4.5% Operating expenses: Cost of service 925,246 933,871 (0.9)% Selling, general and administrative 789,502 725,748 8.8% 1,714,748 1,659,619 3.3% Operating income 275,259 243,979 12.8% Interest and other income 4,234 2,506 69.0% Interest and other expense (83,141) (92,644) (10.3)% (78,907) (90,138) (12.5)% Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 196,352 153,841 27.6% Income tax expense 20,675 15,502 33.4% Income before equity in income of equity method investments 175,677 138,339 27.0% Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 22,733 12,269 85.3% Net income 198,410 150,608 31.7% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (1,729) (7,033) (75.4)% Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 196,681 $ 143,575 37.0% Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.48 37.5% Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.48 37.5% Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 296,425 299,388 Diluted 297,671 300,838

SCHEDULE 2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change Adjusted net revenue $ 1,812,218 $ 1,728,851 4.8% Adjusted operating income $ 735,115 $ 674,708 9.0% Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 541,363 $ 473,847 14.2% Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.82 $ 1.58 15.2% ____________________ See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure and Schedule 8 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,267,872 $ 1,149,820 $ 1,215,269 $ 1,101,344 4.3% 4.4% Issuer Solutions 500,251 439,380 503,762 441,986 (0.7)% (0.6)% Business and Consumer Solutions 243,585 243,585 203,946 203,946 19.4% 19.4% Intersegment Elimination (21,701) (20,567) (19,379) (18,425) (12.0)% (11.6)% $ 1,990,007 $ 1,812,218 $ 1,903,598 $ 1,728,851 4.5% 4.8% Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 339,989 $ 532,142 $ 304,153 $ 500,425 11.8% 6.3% Issuer Solutions 68,455 189,788 59,304 174,678 15.4% 8.7% Business and Consumer Solutions 61,923 80,862 31,112 52,486 99.0% 54.1% Corporate (195,108) (67,677) (150,590) (52,881) (29.6)% (28.0)% $ 275,259 $ 735,115 $ 243,979 $ 674,708 12.8% 9.0% ____________________ See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 8 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,082,414 $ 1,945,868 Accounts receivable, net 824,822 794,172 Settlement processing assets 1,397,002 1,230,853 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 574,592 621,467 Total current assets 4,878,830 4,592,360 Goodwill 23,853,850 23,871,451 Other intangible assets, net 11,698,884 12,015,883 Property and equipment, net 1,580,743 1,578,532 Deferred income taxes 8,120 7,627 Other noncurrent assets 2,237,301 2,135,692 Total assets $ 44,257,728 $ 44,201,545 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 459,360 $ 358,698 Current portion of long-term debt 64,530 827,357 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,096,637 2,061,384 Settlement processing obligations 1,495,638 1,301,652 Total current liabilities 4,116,165 4,549,091 Long-term debt 9,627,052 8,466,407 Deferred income taxes 2,895,401 2,948,390 Other noncurrent liabilities 776,919 750,613 Total liabilities 17,415,537 16,714,501 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 295,157,603 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 298,332,459 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 — — Paid-in capital 24,403,323 24,963,769 Retained earnings 2,500,812 2,570,874 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (212,373) (202,273) Total Global Payments shareholders’ equity 26,691,762 27,332,370 Noncontrolling interests 150,429 154,674 Total equity 26,842,191 27,487,044 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,257,728 $ 44,201,545

SCHEDULE 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 198,410 $ 150,608 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 96,372 83,573 Amortization of acquired intangibles 329,201 314,245 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 21,050 18,738 Share-based compensation expense 37,165 27,822 Provision for operating losses and credit losses 23,405 37,629 Noncash lease expense 27,066 25,924 Deferred income taxes (56,390) (47,957) Equity in income of equity investments, net of tax (22,733) (12,269) Other, net (5,847) 512 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (37,141) 47,624 Settlement processing assets and obligations, net 21,714 12,966 Prepaid expenses and other assets (33,128) (53,540) Accounts payable and other liabilities 262 (169,301) Net cash provided by operating activities 599,406 436,574 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations and other acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,074) (67,196) Capital expenditures (86,159) (104,802) Other, net 293 2,348 Net cash used in investing activities (96,940) (169,650) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings from (repayments of) settlement lines of credit 108,488 (78,092) Proceeds from long-term debt 1,987,005 607,000 Repayments of long-term debt (1,575,435) (110,978) Payments of debt issuance costs (6,819) — Repurchases of common stock (802,955) (421,162) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 17,705 28,283 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (39,437) (44,253) Dividends paid (57,574) (58,279) Net cash used in financing activities (369,022) (77,481) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,141) (67,655) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 112,303 121,788 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 2,089,771 1,678,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 2,202,074 $ 1,800,061

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 1,990,007 $ (177,789) $ — $ — $ 1,812,218 Operating income $ 275,259 $ 1,749 $ 458,107 $ — $ 735,115 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 196,681 $ 1,749 $ 450,935 $ (108,002) $ 541,363 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.66 $ 1.82 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 297,671 297,671 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 1,903,598 $ (174,747) $ — $ — $ 1,728,851 Operating income $ 243,979 $ 2,899 $ 427,830 $ — $ 674,708 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 143,575 $ 2,899 $ 432,941 $ (105,568) $ 473,847 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.48 $ 1.58 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 300,838 300,838

____________________ (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, includes $1.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income include $329.2 million in cost of services (COS) and $128.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $329.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $37.2 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $91.7 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $6.3 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $320.3 million in COS and $107.5 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include $314.8 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $5.5 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $27.8 million of share-based compensation expense, $71.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $8.1 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $6.7 million loss associated with the partial sale of an ownership position in a strategic partner. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 8.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,267,872 $ (118,052) $ — $ 1,149,820 Issuer Solutions 500,251 (60,871) — 439,380 Business and Consumer Solutions 243,585 — — 243,585 Intersegment Eliminations (21,701) 1,134 — (20,567) $ 1,990,007 $ (177,789) $ — $ 1,812,218 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 339,989 $ 294 $ 191,859 $ 532,142 Issuer Solutions 68,455 1,455 119,878 189,788 Business and Consumer Solutions 61,923 — 18,939 80,862 Corporate (195,108) — 127,431 (67,677) $ 275,259 $ 1,749 $ 458,107 $ 735,115 Three months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,215,269 $ (113,925) $ — $ 1,101,344 Issuer Solutions 503,762 (61,776) — 441,986 Business and Consumer Solutions 203,946 — — 203,946 Intersegment Eliminations (19,379) 954 — (18,425) $ 1,903,598 $ (174,747) $ — $ 1,728,851 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 304,153 $ 197 $ 196,075 $ 500,425 Issuer Solutions 59,304 2,702 112,672 174,678 Business and Consumer Solutions 31,112 — 21,374 52,486 Corporate (150,590) — 97,709 (52,881) $ 243,979 $ 2,899 $ 427,830 $ 674,708

____________________ (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, includes $1.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income include $329.2 million in COS and $128.9 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $329.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $37.2 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $91.7 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $320.3 million in COS and $107.5 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include $314.8 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $5.5 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $27.8 million of share-based compensation expense, $71.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $8.1 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 8.

SCHEDULE 8 OUTLOOK SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In billions, except per share data) 2020 2021 Outlook % Change Revenues: GAAP revenues $7.424 $8.230 to $8.305 11% to 12% Adjustments(1) (0.676) (0.680) Adjusted net revenue $6.748 $7.550 to $7.625 12% to 13% Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $1.95 $3.54 to $3.74 82% to 92% Adjustments(2) 4.45 4.33 Adjusted diluted EPS $6.40 $7.87 to $8.07 23% to 26%

____________________ (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefit to the company. Amounts also include adjustments to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) Adjustments to 2020 GAAP diluted EPS include the removal of 1) software-related contract liability adjustments described above of $0.03, 2) acquisition related amortization expense of $3.20, 3) share-based compensation expense of $0.38, 4) acquisition and integration expense of $0.82, 5) other items, inclusive of employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19, of $0.13, 6) gain associated with the fair value of common shares received from the conversion of certain Visa Inc. preferred shares of $0.07, 7) equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund of $0.11, 8) loss associated with the partial sale of an ownership position in a strategic partner of $0.02 and 9) discrete tax items of $0.05. Adjustments to 2020 GAAP diluted EPS include the effect on noncontrolling interests and income taxes, as applicable.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Global Payments supplements revenues, income, operating income, operating margin and EPS determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration expense and certain other items, such as unusual, direct and discrete costs due to the global pandemic, specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.