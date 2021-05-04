cbdMD Becomes Official CBD Partner of the NOBULL CrossFit Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement to be the Official CBD Partner of the NOBULL CrossFit Games, which will be held in Madison, Wisconsin from July 27 to August 1. cbdMD will also be an Official Sponsor of the NOBULL CrossFit Games Semifinals, which will take place from May 28 to June 20. Through the sponsorship, cbdMD gains access to the CrossFit Games audience of 11 million worldwide viewers, including millions of members across 14,000 affiliated gyms in 158 countries.

“cbdMD is thrilled to become the Official CBD Partner of the NOBULL CrossFit Games and the NOBULL CrossFit Semifinals. We welcome the millions of die-hard CrossFit members to join our Team cbdMD group of elite athletes, who use our products for their recovery after hard workouts and training. I believe that cbdMD and CrossFit are the perfect match. And a special thanks to Hans Molenkamp, who helped organize this incredible partnership,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

“We’re pleased to welcome cbdMD to the CrossFit Games,” said Justin Bergh, VP of Sport and Partnerships for CrossFit. “As a publicly-traded and industry-leading company, their enthusiastic support for CrossFit athletes and coaches at all levels makes this a very exciting partnership.”

About CrossFit

CrossFit is the world's leading platform for health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit® has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's leading health and fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in 14,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also organizes and operates the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide for a chance to advance to the NOBULL CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.