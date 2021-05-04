Audacy Announces Multiplatform Partnership With Digital Mental Health Platform Genomind

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audacy announced a multiplatform partnership with mental health innovator Genomind. This breakthrough partnership taps into Audacy’s influencers and Genomind’s personalized genetic insights to bring mental health conversations into the mainstream.

As part of the partnership, Audacy will leverage the deep local connection of 15 stations across eight markets – Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington D.C. – to promote Genomind’s new Mental Health Map™, the first and only consumer DNA test to offer a concise, easy-to-navigate blueprint of your genetic profile and its influence on stress and anxiety, mood, focus and memory, habits and substance use, sleep, social behavior, and eating behavior.

Audacy and Genomind align in shared commitment to end the stigma surrounding mental health. Audacy’s trusted voices and influencers will serve as ambassadors for the campaign – sharing their first hand experiences, using the Mental Health Map to learn more about their genetic makeup and predispositions toward mental health and wellness traits. Audacy is also among the first to provide Genomind as an employee benefit to help drive more engagement and action in mental health and wellness.

“Mental health awareness is a major area of focus for us and a crucial pillar of our companywide social impact platform, and we’re excited to further activate our commitment through this partnership with Genomind,” said Sarah Harris, Vice President, Social Impact, Audacy. “We recognize our significant influence and welcome the opportunity to use our voice, coupled with Genomind’s mental health expertise, innovations and technology, to help improve and save lives and continue our shared mission of ending the stigma of talking about mental health.”

“Genomind works to help all of us understand our personal mental health wiring and give people new insights and tools to manage and promote personalized mental health and wellness,” said Kip Olmstead, President, Genomind. “Our partnership with Audacy scales our work allowing us to bring new mental health solutions to millions of Americans who may be suffering in silence or unsure of how to get started. Audacy’s leadership in mental health is impressive and we are thrilled to find such a progressive and purpose-driven partner.”

Genomind will also serve as the sponsor for Audacy’s “I’m Listening Daily Capsules,” 60-second daily public service announcements as part of the company’s yearlong “I’m Listening” mental health initiative. Genomind will also serve as the presenting sponsor of Audacy’s annual “I’m Listening” broadast, a live national program that brings together artists, athletes and medical specialists every September to remind listeners it’s okay to not be okay, raise awareness and end the stigma of talking about mental health.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. “I’m Listening” is a part of Audacy Serves, the Company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Audacy unites with its listeners and brands to support sound communities through several pillars of impact: mental health and anti-bullying, veterans and service members, children’s health, the environment, civic education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

About Genomind

Genomind is a leading precision mental health company singularly focused on filling the innovation gap in mental health care through novel, genetics-based tools. Supported by a world-class genetics lab, a unique heritage of clinical mental health expertise, clinical collaboration and consultation, state-of-the-art digital tools and telemental health enabling services, Genomind is empowering a new standard of care. Its flagship product, Genomind® Professional PGx Express™, is the most comprehensive pharmacogenetic testing service helping medical professionals personalize patients’ mental health treatment. The Company also recently launched GenMed✓ Pro™ – Genomind's Smarter Precision Gene-Drug Interaction Software. This advanced medication management software was designed to help health professionals make safer prescribing decisions with speed and precision. In 2020 the company introduced the Genomind Mental Health Map™ – a breakthrough direct-to-consumer test that enables a new and better understanding of the biological basis of mental wellness, coupled with personalized actionable guidance to help people improve health and wellness. Learn more at https://www.genomind.com/.