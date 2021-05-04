Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with American Standard

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced it has signed a three-year partnership with leading plumbing and building products manufacturer, American Standard.

American Standard will serve as official plumbing fixture technology manufacturer of the Destination, which includes outfitting all of the Destination’s Phase II assets with its products. What’s more, American Standard will use the Destination’s facilities as a plumbing fixture technology hub and testing center.

“We are pleased to partner with one of the most recognizable brands in plumbing in American Standard,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business, Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “This partnership is another strong endorsement of our plan for the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls. Quality institutional brands like American Standard understand the truly one-of-a-kind experience the Destination offers and want to be part of it, allowing us to build a diverse roster of world-class service providers”

“We are both thrilled and honored to partner with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company,” shared Bob Downie, Leader, Trade Sales for LIXIL Americas, the home of American Standard. “Their dedication to innovation and creating a one-of-a-kind experience directly aligns with our approach, making our new partnership a natural fit.”

American Standard is the latest widely respected brand to sign a partnership with HOFV. Since going public in July 2020, the Company also has executed partnerships with Blue Technologies, Republic Services and Spectra Partnerships.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Retail Promenade, the Hall of Fame Waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About American Standard

American Standard makes life healthier, safer and more beautiful at home, at work and in our communities. For more than 140 years, the brand has innovated and created products that improve daily living in and around the bathroom and kitchen for residential and commercial customers. It has been recognized with 83 product innovation and design awards in the past five years. American Standard is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services. Learn more at americanstandard.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.