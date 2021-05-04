Elkay Joins Plumbing Manufacturers International

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elkay – a family-owned manufacturer of sinks, faucets, drinking water solutions, and other plumbing products – joined Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) as one way of preparing for business opportunities and challenges expected to emerge post-COVID-19.

“There’s so much going on – it’s the right time,” said Elkay’s Manager of Compliance and Sustainability John Watson, who will serve as the company’s primary liaison with PMI.

PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole said PMI is delighted to welcome Elkay as the newest member of PMI and looks forward to supporting the success of the company’s entire team. “Elkay is a well-respected member of the plumbing products community and brings a historic legacy of great products and great brands. We are excited about working together to further the goals and future of the plumbing fixture and fittings industry,” he stated.

Watson said the plumbing manufacturing industry expects the Biden administration to introduce regulatory activity and to address issues of interest, such as tariffs, water infrastructure, lead testing, and more. “PMI will provide us with advocacy information in a timely fashion when there’s still time to do something about it and to plan for what’s coming,” he explained. With access to the same information as other manufacturers, Elkay looks forward to participating in dialogues between PMI members, Watson said.

A 25-year veteran of the plumbing manufacturing industry, Watson said he plans to work with Elkay’s Executive Vice President of Plumbing Franco Savoni to create awareness throughout their organization of opportunities for engagement with PMI. These opportunities include participating in PMI webinars, committees, workgroups and special events. Elkay’s employees also may subscribe to PMI’s regular publications – Ripple Effect and Inside My PMI – and to technical and advocacy reports and alerts.

With more than 2,600 employees worldwide, Elkay has manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United States and abroad. Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for over a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago, and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel, fireclay and quartz sinks. Learn more at www.elkay.com.

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the trade association of plumbing product manufacturers that produce more than 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products, represent more than 150 iconic brands, and develop safe, reliable and innovative water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $85.5 billion in economic impact to America's economy.

With a vision of safe, responsible plumbing – always, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI members manufacture water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500. www.safeplumbing.org.