American Girl Celebrates 35 Years of Making Herstory and Empowering a Generation of Girls—One Story at a Time

The animated music video for American Girl's new release--Happy Birthday, American Girl--from the all-new digital album, American Girl Get Up and Dance, now available for download for the first-time.

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicks off its yearlong 35th birthday celebration with the reintroduction of its original historical characters—Samantha Parkington™, Kirsten Larson™, Molly McIntire™, Felicity Merriman™, Addy Walker™, and Josefina Montoya™. Since 1986, the cherished brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, has created engaging heroines who have transported millions of girls back in time—from 1774 to 1944—through books and stories teaching courage, compassion, confidence, and resilience. Now, these same characters are about to inspire a new generation to make their own positive mark on the world.

Each of the six original characters comes in its own special 35th Anniversary Collection, featuring a signature 18-inch doll dressed in her original outfit and authentic accessories, and the character’s first paperback book in the series with a vintage cover. In further tribute to the brand’s roots, each set comes packaged in a retro-inspired American Girl doll box designed for both new and existing collectors.

“ For 35 years, American Girl has created powerful stories with smart, courageous heroines that have helped shape an entire generation of women,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “ As we celebrate this major milestone, we’re thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today. Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand. We can’t wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences, and timeless stories.”

American Girl fans can also celebrate the brand’s 35th birthday with the following new content and experiences:

New Content & Experiences

With its roots in children’s publishing, American Girl has long-championed the belief that strong readers become strong leaders. This summer, to further support children’s literacy and ensure access to quality materials to help kids grow as readers, American Girl is partnering with Save the Children’s U.S. Literacy program with a gift of more than $100,000 in American Girl books. This donation brings the brand’s total commitment to more than $9 million in books and funds to the organization.

American Girl has several other exciting events and partnerships lined up this summer and fall to further celebrate the brand’s rich legacy and reimagine its future. Visit americangirl.com for more details about upcoming birthday-themed product releases, can’t-miss virtual events, and additional 35th anniversary activities happening throughout the year.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators. Connect with American Girl on:

