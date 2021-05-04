Think Tank Releases All New Rotation Backpack Series

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on the success and popularity of their MindShift Rotation180® Backpack series, Think Tank Photo is proud to release the next generation of Rotation Backpacks. Fully funded in under four hours, the Rotation Backpack Series was a huge success on Kickstarter, and now Think Tank is releasing this ultimate adventure pack series to photographers around the world.

Rotation180® technology is a patented solution that enables photographers to quickly access their camera, while on the move or in precarious situations, without taking off the backpack. The backpack incorporates a rotating belt pack that houses essential camera gear, including a DSLR or Mirrorless body, several lenses and a variety of accessories. For this latest generation of backpacks, Think Tank designers enhanced the original Rotation180 technology by integrating a magnetic closure on the belt pack lid, enabling camera access from stowed to shooting position in less than 3 seconds.

Nature and travel photographers need quick access to their gear in any situation. They also want to carry heavy gear with the comfort of a backpack. The MindShift Rotation Backpack Series is the only solution that combines the comfort of a technical backpack with immediate access to cameras and more.

“Rotation technology helps you keep up your creative momentum,” said Doug Murdoch, “No need to stop, take off the backpack and set it down in the dirt, snow or mud to access your camera just to get The Shot,” he explains. “Simply rotate the integrated belt pack to the front of your body and your camera is at your fingertips. Snap the shot, slide the belt pack back in, and you’re on your way!”

The MindShift Rotation Backpack Series is available in three sizes ranging from 22, 34 and 50+ liters of capacity. Each backpack includes a camera belt pack, a 10-point adjustable harness system and ample room for personal gear. Designed specifically for Adventure Photographers, the backpack series can be adapted to carry a tripod, hydration reservoir, ice/mountain axe, trekking poles and extra camera gear using a MindShift Stash Master photo cube (sold separately).

Adventure Photographers also need a backpack that will stand up to the rigors of outdoor activity, including rugged terrain, inclement weather and the need for ample personal gear. Using advanced construction techniques gained from 15 years of experience manufacturing camera bags, and using rugged materials coated with water resistant polyurethane, the MindShift Rotation Backpack Series will stand up to any adventure. Seam-sealed rain covers for both backpack and belt pack are available separately and are designed to work with the rotating system.

PRODUCT FEATURES

All Backpacks

Rotating belt pack

Torso height adjustment fits a wide range of body sizes

Tripod carries easily on the front and/or side panels

10-point adjustable harness to fine tune how you carry your load

Weather protection DWR coated fabrics Zipper covers Belt pack elements barrier

Zoned harness system to maximize airflow, breathability and comfort

Top pocket for quick access to essential items

Large side pocket fits most 1.5L water bottles

Internal load compression to keep your gear tight and close to your body

Mountain axe/hiking pole loops

Daisy chain attachment points to expand your load

Expand your access: Attach accessories (sold separately) to the belt wing

Enhance your protection: Rain cover for downpour conditions (sold separately)

Rotation 34 and 50L+ Only

Dedicated padded sleeve fits up to a 15” laptop or a 3L reservoir in the front pocket

Jacket-sized front stuff pocket

Increase your capacity: The Stash Master Pro (sold separately) maximizes photo gear in the top compartment (show top and back view)

Rotation 50+ Only

Rear panel access to easily grab extra photo or personal gear

Floating top-pocket allows you to strap a rope or a jacket underneath

Weather resistant zippers

Extendable collar adds 6L expanding the total volume to 56L

Waist belt pocket for instant access to small items

WHAT FITS

Rotation 22L

Belt Pack (6 Liters): One ungripped Mirrorless or DSLR camera kit with 2-3 lenses or 24-70mm f/2.8 attached to body.

Main Backpack Compartment: 16 liters of capacity for personal items

Rotation 34L

Belt pack (8.5 Liters): One gripped Mirrorless or DSLR kit with 3–5 lenses or one ungripped Mirrorless or DSLR body with 70-200mm f/2.8 attached

Main Compartment: 25.5 liters of capacity for personal items or Stash Master Top Load photo insert (sold separately)

Rotation 50L+

Belt Pack (10 Liters): One gripped Mirrorless or DSLR kit with 3-5 lenses or 70-200mm f/2.8 attached.

Main Compartment: 40 liters of capacity for personal items and can be expanded to 46 liters with the top collar – making the Rotation 50+ a 56-liter bag! Stash Master pro photo insert significantly expands your camera carry (sold separately).

MATERIALS

Exterior: For superior water resistance, all exterior fabric has a durable water-repellant coating, plus the underside of the fabric has a polyurethane coating. It also has YKK® AquaGuard and RC Fuse zippers, 100D high-tenacity Triple Ripstop material, 100D high-tenacity Ace Twill, 1680D nylon ballistic bottom panel, triangle perforated high-density cross-linked angular foam, 580G honeycomb air-mesh, 350G air-mesh, nylon webbing, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of expert product designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work in order to develop inventive new carrying solutions that meet professional needs.

https://www.thinktankphoto.com