Mount Airy Family Practice Joins PentaHealth

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PentaHealth, a physician-run and physician-owned independent medical group, announced a new partner in delivering outstanding primary care to more patients in the Philadelphia region: Mount Airy Family Practice (MAFP). As a PentaHealth practice, MAFP will continue to deliver high quality health care to patients in the Philadelphia region, especially the Mount Airy, Chestnut Hill, and Germantown neighborhoods.

Since its founding in 1989, MAFP has been dedicated to providing the best possible and most effective care for patients. Joining PentaHealth will preserve the values that have allowed MAFP’s providers to serve more than 8,200 active patients, despite increasing administrative requirements in the health care system.

“ Joining PentaHealth will give us more resources to do what we do best: take care of our patients,” said Dr. David Lewis, a partner physician at MAFP. “ We are excited to enter this new era for our practice, and to help lead the way for other physician-run practices in the region to provide even better care and service to their patients and to grow while maintaining their independence.”

Central to PentaHealth’s mission is preserving the clinical excellence and financial viability of independent medical practices in the region. This physician-led model enables providers to focus on what they were trained to do – provide personal and high-quality care to their patients.

As a PentaHealth practice, MAFP will have access to solutions from Tandigm Physician Services, a management services organization (MSO) created in partnership between PentaHealth and Tandigm Health. Tandigm Physician Services will support the effective and efficient operation of the practice, including population health management, as well as the scale and evolving capabilities needed to thrive in value-based care.

“ When we founded PentaHealth, one of our goals was to create a model that would enhance independent primary care physician groups. PentaHealth will benefit both the patients and the providers as we provide unmatched care, access and convenience in a continued friendly, familiar and nurturing environment.” said Dr. John Khalifa, president of PentaHealth. “ We’re proud to welcome Mount Airy Family Practice to the group and look forward to the growth that lies ahead for independent practices in the region.”

MAFP patients will continue seeing the same outstanding providers and can expect the same compassionate care that they have received since 1989. PentaHealth’s top priorities are to empower physicians and enhance patient experience by alleviating physicians’ administrative burdens.

About PentaHealth

PentaHealth is a physician-run and physician-owned group connecting independent medical practices that share a common goal of providing personalized primary care to more people in the Philadelphia region. By keeping patients at the center of care, PentaHealth’s top-notch providers develop trusted relationships and empower individuals to take charge of their healthcare journeys. PentaHealth supports what makes practices unique and helps them navigate administrative challenges to enhance the patient experience. To learn more about PentaHealth’s approach to whole-person, integrated care, visit www.pentahealth.com.

About Tandigm Physician Services

Tandigm Physician Services is a management services organization (MSO) formed from a partnership between Tandigm Health and PentaHealth. The company’s services support the effective and efficient operation of practices, as well as the scale and evolving capabilities needed to thrive in value-based care. This enables physicians to focus on what they were trained to do – provide personal and high-quality care to their patients. Tandigm Physicians Services helps to sustain Philadelphia area practices looking to thrive at delivering value-based care.