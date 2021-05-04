Global Payments Renews Agreement with Barclays US Consumer Bank

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced it has renewed its agreement with Barclays US Consumer Bank, a subsidiary of the UK-based worldwide financial services provider Barclays.

Through its TSYS Issuer Solutions segment, Global Payments will continue to provide a wide range of processing and support services for Barclays consumer and commercial credit card portfolios. Additionally, Barclays will also utilize TSYS Foresight Score, the award-winning fraud solution predicated on the use of adaptive machine learning to stay ahead of constantly changing fraud activity.

“We view this partnership as a vital part of our effort to drive digital enablement throughout our business,” said Danny Nealon, Chief Executive Officer, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “Global Payments’ commitment to innovation — coupled with our proven track record of success — made this the right choice for our business as we accelerate our efforts to provide innovative products and services that our partners and customers have come to expect.”

“Our partnership with Barclays is a testament to Global Payments’ market leading digital technologies,” said Gaylon Jowers, President, TSYS Issuer Solutions and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments. “As we advance our cutting-edge solutions and expand our cloud-native technologies, we are confident we will enable Barclays to deliver best-in-class customer experiences with unparalleled levels of security and resiliency. We look forward to providing Barclays with innovation that delivers for many years to come.”

Terms of the long-term agreement were not disclosed.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, point-of-sale financing, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit home.barclays.