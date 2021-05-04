Clear Cannabis Inc. Launches Legacy Distillate Brand The Clear In Missouri Through COCO Labs Partnership

CLARENCE, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Cannabis Inc. (CCI), master licensor of legacy cannabis concentrates brand The Clear™, has announced a partnership with licensed medical cannabis company COCO Labs to bring The Clear brand to Missouri.

“We’ve been eyeing Missouri for quite some time, as it's an up and coming medical cannabis market demanding high quality products, making it a perfect market for The Clear,” said Seth Wiggins, President of CCI. “We plan on showing the Show Me State exactly what premium cannabis is all about.”

The Clear Concentrates was started in California by a group of chemists and scientists who were determined to find cleaner ways to consume cannabis. As the original THC distillate brand, The Clear is described in cannabis guru Ed Rosenthal’s book Beyond Buds (2014) as “the gold standard” in cannabis extracts.

“We look forward to providing patients across the state of Missouri with one of the highest quality concentrate brands in cannabis,” said Brooke Foster, CEO of COCO Labs. “The Clear’s strong brand following and expertise will be essential to expanding our offerings on both the wholesale and retail sides of our business.”

COCO Labs is a licensed medical cannabis manufacturing company located in Missouri. The company brings passion for cannabis and a hard work ethic to the new market, utilizing pharmaceutical grade technology, and the first cGMP Certified facility specifically designed for cannabis extraction in Missouri, providing the cleanest medicinal marijuana concentrated products in the state.

The Clear will be available for Missouri registered patients in .5 gram cartridges with following flavors: Blue Raz, Lime Sorbet, Grapevine and Golden Goat. The brand plans to launch additional products including The Clear’s Classic 2:1 THC/CBD cartridge as well as a .35 gram disposable vape pen.

The Clear will be available at COCO Dispensaries and statewide.

About Clear Cannabis, Inc.

Clear Cannabis, Inc. is a national cannabis brand company and licensor of The Clear™. Established in 2013, The Clear THC products are available in multiple cannabis markets in the U.S., with CBD products distributed internationally. The company is focused on responsible manufacturing, proprietary formulations, securing widespread distribution, and expanding product lines.