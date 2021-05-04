Privitar launches modern data provisioning platform to provide self-service access to trusted data

Learn how Privitar enables data consumers to easily find datasets for use in analytics and data science, and why it matters to leading organizations like HSBC, ABN AMRO, and Discovery.

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As organizations worldwide increasingly seek to enable frictionless access to data for maximum business insights, data privacy leader Privitar today announced the launch of a new data provisioning platform that makes self-service data available safely, at scale, to data consumers. The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform optimizes data utility via Privitar’s industry-leading data privacy capabilities and provides a new data exchange, compliance accelerators and dynamic patterns to enable safe data sharing.

“Since founding Privitar in 2014, we have helped many leading organizations embrace safe data analytics strategies and implement privacy-by-design principles to ensure their sensitive data is appropriately protected,” said Jason du Preez, CEO and co-founder of Privitar. “In that time, we’ve also seen an increased desire from organizations to use more of their data for innovation. Friction-free, self-service access to data is at the heart of modern data provisioning. The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform empowers organizations to safely use 100% of their data for insight.”

The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform builds on the company’s position as a data privacy leader to create a comprehensive solution that supports the entire data provisioning process with privacy built in. At the core of the Privitar Data Provisioning Platform is a data exchange that offers end-users, including data consumers and data analysts, self-service access to protected datasets and safe sharing via public data marketplaces such as AWS and Snowflake. It also integrates into data governance platforms and data catalogs like Collibra, and data intelligence platforms like BigID. The platform, a trusted foundation for DataOps ecosystems, leverages industry-leading privacy-enhancing technologies, governance and compliance capabilities to enable wide access to high-value data without compromising data safety.

Many of an organization’s deepest, most valuable insights are derived from analyzing sensitive data. The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform enables analysts and data scientists to find, understand and share useful datasets. The platform integrates with existing metadata sources and enables users to collaborate to refine content and request new data. Data protection is achieved through a comprehensive metadata layer that contextualizes datasets and drives automated privacy enforcement through a set of intuitive relationships based on a controlled vocabulary and governance standards. By maximizing the utility of the data and expanding its safe access, organizations can improve insights to prevent financial crimes such as anti-money laundering, improve sales and marketing segmentation analysis, enhance research models through data sharing, enable cloud migration technologies and even launch data monetization initiatives.

The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform also features compliance accelerators to keep customers up-to-date with best practices and evolving regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR and CPRA. The accelerators include content and workflows that leverage Privitar’s deep vertical expertise and its extensive global network with standards bodies, thought leaders and customers. In addition, new dynamic consumption patterns, integrated with access control and coupled with Privitar’s existing privacy techniques, enable the creation of a single policy that can be deployed to support both static and dynamic provisioning patterns without requiring copies.

“These innovations are a natural evolution for our platform, and only Privitar has the right combination of technology and expertise to kickstart the revolution in modern data provisioning,” said Steve Totman, Chief Product Officer at Privitar. “The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform is the only solution that optimizes the complete, end-to-end data provisioning process as part of a modern DataOps ecosystem, orchestrating collaboration across stakeholders including data owners, data consumers and data guardians, delivering safe data in a fraction of the time it takes today. The product was designed with input from diverse real-world practitioners who are responsible for analyzing data and making it accessible to their business in a safe, compliant manner. As a result, our solution intuitively satisfies enterprise provisioning usage patterns and creates maximum efficiency for our customers.”

What Privitar Customers and Analysts are Saying

The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform has received strong initial praise from customers and analysts alike:

“We see real synergy between our objectives and what Privitar is doing to modernize data provisioning. ABN AMRO believes in the data marketplace concept - the ability to make huge amounts of data available for any appropriate consumer inside the bank. We want to make data assets easily findable in a self-service portal yet released in a way that meets regulatory requirements everywhere we operate. The aspiration is to provide data instantly, with appropriate protections, to the people who need it.”

Marcel Kramer, Head of Data Engineering, ABN AMRO

“Privitar’s ability to provision data safely to the point of need while protecting sensitive data enables companies to confidently utilize trusted, reusable data products to drive business value, while remaining compliant with privacy legislation.”

Mike Ferguson, Independent Analyst and CEO Intelligent Business Strategies

A private beta program for the Privitar Data Provisioning Platform will roll out this summer, with general availability (GA) anticipated in late 2021. To learn more about the Privitar Data Provisioning Platform, or to sign up for early access, visit privitar.com/early-access-sign-up.

About Privitar

Privitar is the leader in modern data provisioning, empowering organizations to maximize business value by using data safely, with speed and at scale. We make data highly accessible, through the use of privacy enhancing technologies, so organizations can optimize business and customer outcomes. Only Privitar has the right combination of technology and expertise to create a safe data provisioning ecosystem to enable clients to share data and unlock new data insights while keeping data safe and businesses compliant.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.