AscendTMS, uShip Partner to Support SMB Shippers with Seamless, Neutral FTL / LTL Platform

TAMPA, Fla. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMotion Global, Inc. and uShip, the leading logistics technology platform for large and bulky goods, today announced an agreement to provide real-time less-than-truckload (LTL) rates, booking, tracking, and billing services to customers of InMotion Global’s AscendTMS® logistics platform, the world’s most popular and top-rated Transportation Management System (TMS).

The agreement is significant for millions of small and medium-sized business shippers across the U.S., including nearly 40,000 shipping customers already using AscendTMS to manage their full truckload (FTL) operations and movements.

Integrating uShip’s LTL rates and services gives AscendTMS customers direct access to complete FTL and LTL capabilities in a single software platform. Neither AscendTMS nor uShip are brokers, so users of the combined platform can be assured of the absolute best direct rates and zero conflict of interest. The integration is expected to be available in Fall 2021.

While the industry’s largest shippers, brokers, and carriers pay millions to combine deep FTL and LTL capabilities within a single TMS, AscendTMS customers now get the same combination in a completely neutral marketplace for a low monthly subscription fee.

“Incorporating uShip’s automated LTL rates and freight services deep into the AscendTMS platform further levels the logistics playing field for millions of SMB shippers, brokers, 3PLs, and carriers who can now get enterprise-level FTL / LTL service on one single unified logistics platform,” says Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS. “uShip’s neutral marketplace approach mirrors the AscendTMS philosophy where digital freight technology drives speed and transparent pricing with absolutely no conflict of interest for our joint customers.”

“Our agreement with AscendTMS is the latest example of our LTL API that integrates our services into other platforms to support small and medium business shippers who are embracing digital freight technology at an incredible rate,” says Kris Lamb, CEO of uShip. “Combining FTL and LTL in the same neutral marketplace gives shippers the best of both worlds, saving them time, money, and energy.”

uShip’s less-than-truckload platform, which gives small and medium businesses access to instant direct quotes from over 30 of the freight industry’s top national and regional LTL carriers, saw a 43 percent year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2021.

In November, uShip announced an agreement to provide its LTL rates and services to GovPlanet® government surplus online auctions. GovPlanet is owned by Ritchie Bros., a leading asset management and disposition company.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent-pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 20 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About uShip

uShip makes it quick, easy, and affordable to ship large or bulky items. From cars to cranes and furniture to freight, our straightforward and transparent platform helps people, businesses, e-commerce sellers, and multinational logistics companies ship with incredible speed and efficiency. Launched in 2004, uShip is based in Austin, Texas. Find out more at uship.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the latest updates.