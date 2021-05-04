Opengear Brings Network Resilience to the Kinetic Edge Alliance

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opengear, a Digi International company and a leading provider of solutions for secure, resilient network access and IT automation, today announced it has joined Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge Alliance (KEA). The KEA is a working group of industry-leading hardware, software, infrastructure, and networking providers collaborating to simplify and improve integrated edge solutions.

As industry leaders in network resilience, Opengear will take an active role in the KEA, applying its data center and IT infrastructure management solutions to edge computing within the alliance. Opengear’s Out-of-Band solutions play a critical role in the optimal operation of edge-computing locations worldwide and are used by more than 75% of the Fortune 500.

Opengear will work with the alliance to show the benefits and true value of edge computing. With 5G delivering up to 10 times the speed of 4G, edge computing will assume a higher profile, increasing the need for greater network resilience. Not only does edge computing address the limitations of centralized systems by bringing stronger computing capabilities closer to the end user, it also creates new and improved ways for businesses to automate processes, improves performance, and enhances operational efficiency.

“We look forward to working alongside the Kinetic Edge Alliance’s members to help construct the next generation of the internet with edge computing,” said Douglas Wadkins, vice president of product management and strategy at Opengear. “As edge computing delivers the next wave of network and data center infrastructure, network resilience becomes critically important. Edge locations often have less redundancy built in, and no on-site engineers, which can make them less resilient than traditional data center locations. More than just improving uptime, network resilience adds a valuable layer of intelligence to the backbone of an enterprise.”

Through the Kinetic Edge Alliance, Opengear will help deliver exceptional service to customers by addressing varying technology needs required by edge computing, as compared to traditional data centers.

“Network resilience is a key part of delivering edge services and we’re thrilled to have Opengear join the Kinetic Edge Alliance,” said Kinetic Edge Alliance’s Matt Trifiro. “To meet the needs of the future internet, we must bring together all of the industry leaders, platforms and expertise of the present to make operators and developers successful with edge deployments. With Opengear, we are excited to make network resilience a part of the conversation and help advance the edge industry.”

Learn more about Opengear at: https://www.opengear.com.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances enable technical staff to reliably and efficiently manage data centers and remote network locations. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail and manufacturing industries. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Brisbane, Australia. Opengear was acquired by Digi International in 2019, bringing together two organizations with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.