Vanta Raises $50 Million in Series A Funding Led by Sequoia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, the leading automated security and verified compliance platform, announced today that it has closed $50 million in Series A funding. The new funding round was led by Sequoia Capital, along with participation from existing investor Y Combinator. Sequoia General Partner Andrew Reed will join Vanta’s board of directors. The company will use the new funding to meet customer demand, launch new products, and open a second office in New York.

Obtaining SOC 2 compliance—an industry security and data protection auditing procedure—can take a company many months of repetitive work. Vanta allows companies to prepare for SOC 2 audits in a matter of days, with an automated continuous monitoring platform that connects to services including Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, GitHub, Okta, and Slack. Conventional methods of preparing for a compliance audit are manual, laborious, and error-prone. Vanta helps startups become secure and prove their security to customers, leveling the internet’s playing field and allowing startups to compete with larger companies on their merits.

“We’re at a crucial turning point as an industry: software is a huge part of our lives, but we trust software companies less than ever before,” said Christina Cacioppo, Vanta’s CEO. “At Vanta, we’re pioneering a continuous, automated approach to security and compliance that protects customer data and helps grow these businesses.”

Vanta has seen tremendous growth since coming to market in 2018. In two and a half years, the company has surpassed $10 million in annual recurring revenue through word-of-mouth growth and continues to double its customer base every six months, all without an official launch.

“We're thrilled to partner with Christina and Vanta. Many Sequoia-backed companies already work with Vanta to prove their security and accelerate their growth, with great results. We've heard clear praise for Vanta's product and team,” said Andrew Reed, Partner at Sequoia. “Vanta has uncommon product-market fit and is building a category-defining business. We're excited to partner with Vanta to accelerate its adoption with global software companies and its hiring of top talent across every function.”

As the SaaS market expanded to more than $150 billion in 2020, the risks and costs associated with security breaches have similarly expanded. In 2020, in the United States alone, more than 150 million people were affected by data breaches. Nearly 1,000 market-leading companies, including Clubhouse, Lattice, Calm, Loom, Notion, and UserTesting, trust Vanta to power their security and compliance.

“While the end result of the SOC 2 process is a more secure organization, there is a huge amount of unnecessary pain and busy work involved in the accreditation and renewal process,” said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. “Vanta is simplifying that massively for teams.”

As part of Vanta’s mission to secure the internet and protect consumer data, the company announced two new compliance certifications available in invite-only beta today:

HIPAA - Any U.S.-based internet business that handles personal health information (PHI) must safeguard patient data per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Vanta provides an array of security monitoring tools that prove compliance with HIPAA.

- Any U.S.-based internet business that handles personal health information (PHI) must safeguard patient data per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Vanta provides an array of security monitoring tools that prove compliance with HIPAA. ISO 27001 - ISO 27001 is a common data safety and information security certification for businesses with global customers. For internationally-focused businesses, Vanta supplies a comprehensive suite of security and privacy tools that secure the business and prove compliance with ISO 27001.

The company plans to nearly double headcount to 100 full time employees by the end of the year. For a list of open positions visit https://www.vanta.com/jobs.

To learn more about how Vanta can help your business, visit https://www.vanta.com.

About Vanta

Vanta restores trust in SaaS businesses by giving startups an easy-to-use set of tools to improve and prove their security. Over 1,000 fast-growing companies rely on Vanta to automate their security monitoring and prepare for SOC 2, ISO 27001, or HIPAA compliance certifications in weeks instead of months. Vanta was founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.vanta.com