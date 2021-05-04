ImpediMed Selects Mobility CG to Support Roll-Out of Proprietary SOZO® Devices

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobility CG, a leading enterprise managed mobility solution provider, today announced a partnership with ImpediMed, a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health.

Through the partnership, Mobility CG is responsible for procuring, staging, kitting and supplying tablets and associated materials needed to support the deployment of SOZO® Digital Health Platform, ImpediMed’s BIS device that provides healthcare professionals a precise snapshot of patient fluid and tissue status in less than 30 seconds.

Each SOZO device has hand and foot plates (SOZOtouch and SOZOstep) attached to a pedestal and controlled with an iOS tablet or an Android tablet pre-installed with the SOZOapp. A single, powerful SOZO reading allows clinicians across multiple specialties to provide individualized, proactive care that can improve patient outcomes.

Through the partnership, Mobility CG provides four different SOZO package configurations that are assembled in accordance with stringent Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 13485 healthcare standards. Each package includes a tablet configured to ImpediMed’s specifications and various other materials, depending on location and use, such as a wall charger, international plug, user manual and quick start guide.

“We’re thrilled that ImpediMed has partnered with Mobility CG to provide procurement and logistics services to support the rollout of SOZO devices to provider practices worldwide,” said Mike McGuire, CEO of Mobility CG. “We understand and are committed to maintaining healthcare quality standards, which includes stringent adherence to QMS and ISO protocol.”

More than 50 quality assurance checkpoints are used as part of program operations. Once all criteria from the checklist are completed, Mobility CG’s QMS uploads Certificates of Completion (COC) to ImpediMed’s system. Once the COC’s are approved for release, packages are shipped from Mobility CG’s warehouse to distribution centers located in the United States and Australia.

“Our proven ability to comply with rigorous healthcare quality standards sets Mobility CG apart from other service providers,” said McGuire. “We’re excited to be differentiated by this commitment to quality.”

Companies interested in learning more can contact sales@mobilitycg.com or visit www.mobilitycg.com.

About Mobility CG

Mobility CG provides managed mobility solutions to make it easy for companies to acquire, provision, secure and manage enterprise mobile devices in a connected world. Our team of mobility experts help enterprises select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging, warehousing. Our scale and expertise spans across all industries but we also offer tailored solutions to support the health care, transportation, hospitality, education, government and retail markets. Learn more at mobilitycg.com or by contacting sales@mobilitycg.com. Follow Mobility CG on LinkedIn and Twitter.