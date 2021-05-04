Patriot Strengthens Employee Benefits Capabilities with FBC Services Partnership

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of FBC Services (“FBC”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with FBC meaningfully strengthens Patriot’s existing employee benefits capabilities and geographic presence in the Arizona marketplace.

FBC is a full-service employee benefits insurance agency based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by Garrett and Chris Durkin, FBC has a dedicated team of 12 consultants that deliver unparalleled service and customized solutions to its long-tenured client base. FBC offers a wide range of employee benefits products with a particular focus on group medical and dental as well as various other benefits offerings.

“ We have consistently and considerably grown over the last several years and were looking for a partner that would enable us to take our business to the next level,” said Senior Vice President Garrett Durkin. “ We explored a variety of opportunities and Patriot’s growth-oriented mindset and platform completely align with our near- and long-term goals. We are absolutely thrilled to have Patriot as our partner.”

“ For nearly forty years, FBC Services’ foundation has been built on doing the right thing, for the right reasons, all the time for our clients,” said President Chris Durkin. “ We are committed to fostering even deeper relationships with our clients as we leverage Patriot’s national resources, innovative capabilities and expansive network.”

“ Chris Durkin and FBC Services have been a pillar of the insurance community in Arizona for 40 years, and the business is poised for tremendous growth going forward,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “ Garrett’s energy and expertise, coupled with Patriot’s national resources and deep capital base, make this an unbeatable combination. Welcome to the Patriot family!”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its first year of operation, Patriot was ranked the 53rd largest insurance broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With nearly 850 employees operating in 70 locations across 18 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.