HealthTrust and Tenet Renew Partnership for Supply Chain Optimization and Clinical Operations Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading national group purchasing organization (GPO), and Tenet Healthcare, a diversified integrated delivery network consisting of more than 600 care settings across the U.S., announced today the renewal of the companies’ agreement to elevate supply chain performance and support clinical operations.

In renewing the GPO agreement, HealthTrust and Tenet will expand clinical integration capabilities to optimize the contract portfolio. In addition, HealthTrust will support Tenet’s expansion of service-line operations, notably its USPI ambulatory platform of surgery centers and surgical hospitals. Tenet will also participate in HealthTrust’s co-managed joint venture to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) in the U.S.

“Our relationship over the years has returned value and efficiencies from aggregation and executing operational improvements,” said Richard Yonker, vice president of supply chain for Tenet Healthcare. “During the COVID surge, we worked closely to ensure continuity of critical PPE for staff and to secure supplies needed to administer vaccinations to tens of thousands of people. We look forward to growing this partnership to the benefit of our providers, patients and communities.”

“We are honored to extend our relationship with Tenet and to continue supporting its physicians, staff and patients in the delivery of high-quality, compassionate care,” said Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. “Tenet has been a lead partner in our member-led advisory board process and our Supplier Diversity Council to sponsor many best practices that other IDNs may emulate. Continuation of this partnership will strengthen our portfolio and benefit all HealthTrust members.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, Tenet operates 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics.

About United Surgical Partners International

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With approximately 450 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, imaging centers and urgent care centers.