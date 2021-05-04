Ablexis Announces Multi-Target License Agreement with Tanabe Research Laboratories U.S.A.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing its AlivaMab Mouse technology for antibody drug discovery, today announced a license agreement with Tanabe Research Laboratories U.S.A., Inc. (“TRL”). The non-exclusive multi-target license grants TRL rights to use AlivaMab Mouse for antibody drug discovery and development, and to continue and expand the research, development and commercialization of a panel of antibody drug candidates discovered in a pilot project using AlivaMab Mouse at Ablexis' sister company, AlivaMab Discovery Services, LLC (“ADS”). Financial terms of the license with Ablexis include upfront payments, development milestones and a revenue share on product sales.

“Ablexis is pleased that TRL has exercised its option for an expanded multi-target license after the successful outcome of a pilot project with ADS, which included validation of the antibody drug candidates in TRL's own labs,” said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis, LLC and Executive Chairman of AlivaMab Discovery Services, LLC. “In 2018 Ablexis implemented more flexible licensing terms concomitant with the founding of ADS. Since then, multiple biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies have become licensees of AlivaMab Mouse through first conducting pilot antibody drug discovery projects with ADS. Working with Ablexis and ADS, licensees receive panels of functionally-validated antibody drug candidates that greatly exceed their expectations in quality, diversity and speed compared to other discovery platforms and organizations,” Dr. Green continued.

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC created AlivaMab Mouse, a suite of unique, patented next generation transgenic mice, and non-exclusively licenses it as a platform for human therapeutic antibody discovery. Ablexis has license agreements with dozens of companies, including global pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies and other entities. Ablexis continues making AlivaMab Mouse available via non-exclusive licenses. For more information, please visit www.ablexis.com or contact us at info@ablexis.com.

About AlivaMab Discovery Services

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a technology company with an integrated antibody therapeutic discovery platform that combines Ablexis' AlivaMab Mouse platform with innovative technologies and deep expertise to deliver superior antibody therapeutics in rapid timelines. ADS delivers diverse panels of antibody therapeutic candidates with extensive molecular and epitope diversities, functional and kinetic characterization, and superior developability profiles. With a business model that focuses exclusively on partners and not developing an internal product pipeline, ADS is trusted by organizations ranging from global pharmaceutical companies to virtual biotechnology organizations. For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or contact us at info@alivamab.com.