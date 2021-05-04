Perfect Corp. partners with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics for an interactive AR & AI online beauty personalized consultation experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, partners with global prestige skincare and makeup brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics for the launch of their new personalized online beauty consultation. The interactive augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile web experience invites beauty lovers to receive customized, instant product recommendations via virtual try-on by seasoned Bobbi Brown make-up artists for a hyper-personalized experience.

Launching in the US, this digital consultation mimics the intimate 1:1 in-store artistry experience that is a hallmark of the Bobbi Brown brand which was founded on the premise of helping women to be their own makeup artists. This on-demand beauty consultation instantly and conveniently connects shoppers with a welcoming Bobbi Brown artist for expert advice, virtual AR and AI-powered product try-ons for eyes and lips, beauty tutorials, and individualized product recommendations offering customized service paired with engaging experience. This hyper-engaged online service speaks to the rising demand for “Shoppertainment” combining shopping and entertainment for a more personalized and interactive online consumer journey.

“We are thrilled to partner with the beloved beauty brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, for the launch of their interactive online beauty consultation,” shares Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “As a brand, Bobbi Brown embraces the growing demand for online ‘shoppertainment’ experiences, so we were able to work together to create and deliver the most unique digital shopping experience possible for beauty lovers to access professional consultation anytime, anyplace.”

“Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has been evolving makeup artistry since 1991. This enhanced beauty consultation video chat continues to build on the strengths of our makeup artists and improves their ability to interact virtually in a more meaningful way with our consumers, empowering them with accessible knowledge, tips and tricks which are the hallmark of the Bobbi Brown brand,” says Chetna Khemka, SVP, Global Online, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Shoppers can access the new enhanced virtual try-on service led by a Bobbi Brown makeup artist via mobile at BobbiBrownCosmetics.com during service hours (Monday through Friday 10AM to 10PM ET, and Saturday and Sunday from 12PM – 8PM ET) and connect with a simple tap on their smart device.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is a global prestige beauty brand that empowers women to embrace and enhance their individual beauty. Founded in 1991 by makeup-artist-turned-entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, the brand offers universally flattering products created with uncompromising quality and an intuitive sense of what every person wants: to look and feel like themselves, only better. Originating in Soho, New York, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is globally available in over 85 countries and territories.