Luxury Electric Car Innovator Lucid Motors Selects InMoment for Customer Experience Insight and Improvement

InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, announced that Lucid Motors, a luxury electric car innovator, has chosen InMoment as its experience improvement partner.

Lucid Motors is redefining the luxury electric vehicle market by focusing on efficiency and creating sustainable mobility, without sacrificing performance or comfort. Lucid Motors will be using the InMoment XI Platform to leverage intelligence from the New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS) to better understand their customers, leading to innovative ways to deliver an improved ownership experience.

