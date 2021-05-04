Elliptic Labs Collaborates with Cirrus Logic to Bring Next-Generation User Experiences to PC, Laptop, and Smartphone Customers

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, is collaborating with Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions, to certify and optimize Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on Cirrus Logic’s latest smart boosted amplifiers for smartphone, PC/laptop, and IoT customers.

Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensors bring innovative user experiences like proximity and presence detection, as well as 3D touchless gesture sensing to next-generation smart devices. These Virtual Smart Sensors will enable customers to design the next-generation smart devices, powered by Cirrus Logic’s audio amplifier technology.

Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes a device’s existing microphone and speaker to generate and translate ultrasound tones into Virtual Sensors with capabilities like presence and touchless gesture detection. These capabilities are utilized in applications like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, bringing security through automated screen locking and intuitive controls for users enjoying music and videos.

“Our teamwork with Cirrus Logic opens many new market opportunities by driving innovation with our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform,” Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, explained. “Exciting new user experiences like presence detection and touchless gestures will make next-generation devices smarter, and working together brings these capabilities to customers faster, while keeping cost and power consumption low.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.