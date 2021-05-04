Viceroy Kopaonik Elevates its Multilingual Content Strategy with TransPerfect

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by Viceroy Hotels & Resorts to provide translation management technology to its Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia property. Viceroy Kopaonik will use TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® OneLink software to manage website localization for the organization, starting with its website.

Viceroy Hotels, a leading worldwide modern luxury hotel chain with fourteen properties in four countries, chose TransPerfect’s GlobalLink OneLink translation management system for its robust functionality, automation capabilities, and, in particular, the ability to support and manage booking engines. GlobalLink OneLink is a turnkey solution that will allow Viceroy’s hotels to focus all resources on the source language website while TransPerfect handles the sites in other languages from beginning to end.

GlobalLink is specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. Over 5,000 of the world’s leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return on investment in markets abroad. Of particular interest to Viceroy was the GlobalLink OneLink on-page editor tool that allows Viceroy Hotels’ in-country reviewers to assess and update translated content in its final web context.

“As a global hotel brand that caters to luxury travelers, we needed to find a translations partner with strong capabilities and who shared our focus on providing customers with the best experience possible—and TransPerfect was the natural choice for us,” said Eve Tronson, Vice President, Digital Strategy & Loyalty Marketing from Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Viceroy’s brand reputation is strong, and with that comes an even greater responsibility to make sure their message conveys properly in any language. We’re pleased that they have chosen GlobalLink OneLink for their website localization needs and look forward to helping them reach international customers more effectively.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.