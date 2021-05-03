Third Federal Hosts Drive-Thru/Walk-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third Federal is opening its Corporate Campus parking lot to support a drive-thru/walk-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 6, with additional clinics scheduled for Thursday, May 13, and Thursday, May 20. Headquartered in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood, the clinic is open to the public with pre-registration, and is directed toward those in the most vulnerable zip codes in the City of Cleveland.

Area code 44105, in the Slavic Village neighborhood, has the third lowest vaccination rate in the city, with adjacent area code, 44104, having the lowest rate.

The goal of the clinic is to provide a large-scale opportunity in the center of the neighborhood and on accessible bus lines to get as many residents vaccinated as possible. Hundreds of vaccines can be delivered at each of the clinic dates to bring vaccines to as many residents as possible.

“We are committed to the communities we serve, especially our own neighborhood of Slavic Village,” said Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski. “Knowing the health disparities in Slavic Village, and especially with the COVID-19 vaccine, made it even more important that we partner with MetroHealth and host these clinics for the community.”

MetroHealth staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 7pm beginning with the clinic on Thursday, May 6 to those ages 16+. Ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Registration is strongly encouraged, although a number of walk-ups without appointments will be admitted. Those interested can register at https://www.metrohealth.org/covid-19/covid-vaccine, or by calling 216-778-6100. People can either drive-thru for their vaccine using the Fleet Avenue entrance gate (7409 Fleet Avenue), or walk-thru, as the Third Federal campus on Broadway Avenue is located along several RTA bus routes.

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 (Nasdaq: TFSL). Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, seven lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 16 full service branches throughout Florida. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s assets totaled $14.6 billion.