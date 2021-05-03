obp Announces Launch of New Spin-Off obp Surgical Corporation

LAWRENCE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--obp, a leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, cordless illuminating medical devices, today announced the launch of a new spin-off company called obp Surgical Corporation, which will continue to reinvent the everyday tools that surgeons rely on by integrating single-use LED lighting technology into unique intracavity cordless devices.

“It’s clear to obp’s leadership team that pursuing a spin-off is the most compelling path forward for the company—creating a new company with a specialized surgical profile well-positioned to achieve our strategic goals and create significant value for our customers,” said Jason Swift, president & CEO of obp Surgical Corporation. “The intracavity lighting and surgical retractor market is growing exponentially. The shift to a distinctly surgical profile enables the new company to maximize focus and flexibility to meet unique market needs and deliver profitable growth."

The announcement comes in conjunction with the May 3, 2021 sale of obp Medical Corporation to CooperSurgical, Inc. The pre-existing management team and board of directors will transition from obp Medical Corporation to obp Surgical Corporation.

All surgical products—including ONETRAC, ONETRAC LX, ONETRAC LXD and ONETRAC LXS—will be available exclusively through obp Surgical Corporation.

For more information about the launch of obp Surgical Corporation, please visit www.obpsurgical.com or contact obp Surgical Corporation at (978) 291-6853.

About obp Surgical Corporation

obp Surgical Corporation is committed to delivering single-use, self-contained, cordless illuminating surgical devices to improve and transform healthcare. Our innovative products are used in surgery centers and hospital operating rooms throughout the United States and worldwide. For more information on obp Surgical Corporation and the ONETRAC product lines, please visit www.obpsurgical.com.