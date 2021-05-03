Owlet Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) released preliminary revenue and gross margin results for the first quarter of 2021 ending March 31. The Company believes its revenue growth highlights the robust demand for, and continued rapid adoption of, its connected digital nursery ecosystem of products and services.

Informing the bigger picture of infant health

Owlet is a leader in baby health data, having recorded over 650 million hours of monitoring from nearly 1 million babies since 2015. 1

The data collected by the Owlet ecosystem continues to help premier institutions conduct important research on infant health and safety, as well as to better inform the Company’s growing pipeline of products.

A study published in The Journal of Pediatrics in January using Owlet’s data identified previously undetected higher prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia in young infants. 2

Approximately 11.5 billion heartbeats are currently tracked per night, providing an expansive set of infant data. 3

More than 1.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to securely track their baby’s important information and provide peace of mind.4

Affinity for Owlet’s products continues to grow

Based on an in-app survey conducted by the Company, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the Company’s flagship product, the Smart Sock, is estimated to be 76. 5

Weekly active users of Owlet’s app increased by 11% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. 6

The Company has amassed more than 1 million total followers across its social media platforms as of May 2, 2021.7

Lack of sleep remain a top issue for parents

A study published by Oxford University in 2019 concluded that it can take up to six years after birth of their first child for mothers’ and fathers’ sleep satisfaction and duration to fully recover to pre-pregnancy levels. 8

With Owlet Dream Lab, 92% of parents report that their baby’s sleep is improving in just seven days. 9

Survey data published in Global Pediatric Health in 2017, a peer-reviewed medical journal, noted that 94% of 5,125 respondent parents using the Owlet Smart Sock reported better sleep.10

“We’ve fostered incredible momentum since the start of the year,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The first quarter was marked by accelerating sales growth, driven by demand for our newest products, as well as a consistently high NPS score, which we believe reflects the value parents place on our suite of connected nursery products and services. Our current revenue trend is ahead of our 2021 projections. We also made progress toward the business combination with Sandbridge Acquisition Corp., including making operational and executive hires to further prepare Owlet for life as a public company.”

“Our strong first quarter performance demonstrates the ongoing movement of many health and wellness activities migrating to the home,” said Lior Susan, Owlet Chairman of the Board. “Our leading-edge technology and seamless connected nursery experience continue to transform the way parents monitor their babies in the digital age.”

About Owlet

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

