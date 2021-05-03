BIGtoken Engages PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, announced that it has engaged PCG Advisory Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

“As a new publicly traded company since the reverse merger with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (FPVD), it’s important that we develop relationships with current and potential investors from the start,” said Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken, Lou Kerner. “Our vision for BIGtoken is expansive and it requires a proficient team to best develop our investment case to investors. PCG has the ideal mix of contacts, skills, and content marketing strategies to increase our visibility with all key stakeholders across the spectrum of investors, banks, and potential business development partners.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, Jeff Ramson, added: "We are excited to be working with BIGtoken as they emerge through the public markets. BIGtoken has built a robust platform with a mission to ‘enable people to own and monetize their data’ and will provide investors with a strong growth story. The Company has accomplished a significant amount of milestones with a strong growth plan ahead for 2021, and PCG looks forward to introducing the BIGtoken story to its expansive network on Wall Street and abroad.”

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

About PCG Advisory Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in BIGtoken’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.