APRA AMCOS Taps Klarrio to Accelerate IT Modernisation

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APRA AMCOS, a music rights management organisation for Australian and New Zealand songwriters and music publishers, has engaged Klarrio to help modernise its IT architecture and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

Klarrio, a systems integrator specialising in real-time data streaming and customised IT architecture modernisation, is helping APRA AMCOS migrate from an on-premise, single-threaded processing system to a cloud-based, distributed processing platform. The new system will allow APRA AMCOS to adapt and scale its royalty-payment processes for ongoing growth and technology changes.

According to Mihir Rughani, Chief Digital & Data Officer for APRA AMCOS, the new architecture leverages the strengths of the existing system while adding leading-edge cloud-based capabilities as well.

“Our goal is to build an architecture that gives us greater flexibility, faster processing times, and lower costs going forward,” Rughani said. “We have already made significant progress in all three areas, and we plan to keep enhancing our system’s functionality in the months ahead.”

Wagdy Samir, CEO of Klarrio Asia Pacific, added, “The royalty-payment matching pipeline is the very backbone of APRA AMCOS’ business, and the new system streamlines the matching process considerably.” Key benefits include:

Automating previously manual processes

Eliminating data migration concerns

Shortening the time needed for record-matching

Adding flexibility to accommodate future applications

Minimising up-front investment costs.

“APRA AMCOS is a leader in its field, and our work together will play a major role in helping it remain in the forefront of Collective Management Organisations,” Samir said.

About Klarrio

Klarrio is a systems integration, consulting and software development firm that offers a broad range of data engineering, data science, cloud-native and open-source capabilities for digital transformation. Based in Antwerp, Belgium, Klarrio maintains an APAC regional office in Sydney. www.klarrio.com