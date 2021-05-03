KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREED ABS Trust 2021-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by FREED ABS Trust 2021-2 (“FREED 2021-2”), a $272.7 million consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 47.50% for the Class A notes, 30.50% for the Class B notes, and 14.50% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A and Class B Notes), a reserve account funded at closing and subsequent periods, and excess spread.

This transaction represents the ninth overall ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through Freedom Financial Asset Management (“FFAM” or the “Company”). Freedom Financial Network (“FFN”), the parent company to FFAM, is a San Mateo, CA based company with operations in Tempe, AZ. FFN was founded in 2002 and offers consumer debt settlement services such as: consumer education, installment loans, and debt restructuring, through its three subsidiary companies (“Freedom Debt Relief, LLC (“FDR”), FFAM, and bills.com) and a fund (“Freedom Consumer Credit Fund” or “FCCF”). Since 2002, two private equity firms, Vulcan Capital and Stone Point Capital, have invested in Pantheon Partners, LLC, which is the parent holding company of FFN.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and FFAM’s historical gross loss data. KBRA considered its operational review of Freedom, which was conducted at its Tempe, AZ office in August 2019, as well as several business updates with the Company since that time. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

