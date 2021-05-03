KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Willis Engine Structured Trust VI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes issued by Willis Engine Structured Trust VI (“WEST VI), an aircraft engine ABS transaction. WEST VI is Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s securitization and the fourth rated by KBRA. KBRA notes that Willis will be retaining the equity in WEST VI and has also retained the equity in its previous securitizations.

Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire 29 aircraft engines and one airframe, collectively 30 assets (the “Portfolio”). 27 assets are on lease to 10 lessees located in 8 jurisdictions with three aircraft engines (10.5% by value) off-lease. As of March 31, 2021, the Portfolio had a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 5.0 years excluding the three off-lease assets, or 4.4 years, excluding the off-lease assets, leases with a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) but not executed, and signed leases that have not been delivered. The one airframe (A319-100), representing 1.0% of the Portfolio, is leased to easyJet Airlines based in the United Kingdom with a 2006 manufacture date and lease end dates in 2022.

