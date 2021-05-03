Aspen Dental Management and Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic Defines a New Chapter for the Medical Aesthetics Industry Across the U.S.

Bob Fontana, CEO of Aspen Dental Management and Melissa Rogne, Founder and President of Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic announced the launch of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, a new national brand of state-of-the-art, medical aesthetic clinics this fall. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded on the belief that everyone has a beautiful story to tell, Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) and Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic will launch Chapter Aesthetic Studio, a new national brand of state-of-the-art, medical aesthetic clinics this fall.

Based on the vision of Melissa Rogne, President and Founder of Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic, the largest medical aesthetic center in the Midwest; and Robert Fontana, Chairman and CEO of ADMI, one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., Chapter Aesthetic Studio will launch its recruiting efforts for top aesthetic talent at the Medical Spa Show held in Las Vegas on May 5-8.

As part of the ADMI network, Chapter Aesthetic Studio has access to specialized real estate, operations, marketing, recruiting and training services. All of this helps Chapter’s providers focus on delivering best-in-class service and personalized care to their patients.

With plans to scale nationwide, Chapter Aesthetic Studio is poised to make an impact on not only the medical aesthetics industry, but on individuals who hope to write their own story on beauty.

The medical aesthetics industry is at the intersection of retail and healthcare. It is a $10 billion industry experiencing a 20 percent annual growth – making it one of the fastest growing segments in the health and wellness industry. Today, there are more than 6,500 medical spas in the U.S.

“With a growth mindset and innovative spirit, we are poised to make state-of-the-art, non-invasive services and medical aesthetics care widely accessible, so everyone has the means to feel good, from the inside out,” said Robert Fontana, Chairman, CEO and Founder of ADMI. “We are very excited to form this partnership with Melissa, who has grown the largest medical aesthetic services clinic in the upper Midwest— one that’s largely acclaimed throughout the entire industry.”

Rogne is reputed as a fearless pioneer in her industry, establishing Rejuv in 2005 and growing a skilled team of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and licensed medical estheticians. By continually innovating in both technology and client care, Rejuv became ranked as an Allergan Top 100 clinic.

“Now, with Chapter Aesthetic Studio, we have an incredible opportunity to build on the expertise of two experienced organizations with a shared vision and complementary services to create and transform the medical aesthetic industry,” said Rogne. “Our partnership with ADMI will support our ability to enhance service offerings for our patients and extend our geographic reach, while benefiting from the resources and capabilities of a renowned, national retail health support organization.”

While North Dakota will remain home for Chapter Aesthetic Studio, its main hub will be Chicago, where ADMI is based. Yet the entire nation will tell the story of this new med-spa juggernaut, as it expands to new markets throughout 2021 and beyond.

Chapter Aesthetic Studio will offer a range of aesthetic procedures, including injectables such as BOTOX® Cosmetic and JUVEDERM®, laser skin treatments, and body treatments including CoolSculpting® and CoolTone®.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics. Working in partnership with independent practice owners and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

About Chapter Aesthetic Studio

Founder and President Melissa Rogne established Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic in Fargo, North Dakota in 2005. Fueled by her passion for providing innovative aesthetic services and products, Melissa pioneered the region’s aesthetic industry and grew Rejuv to the largest clinic in the Midwest, proudly ranked as an Allergan Top 100 clinic. Melissa is now continuing her mission of empowering everyone to discover their own personal beauty narrative. Rejuv is beginning a new story as Chapter Aesthetic Studio – and we’ll be coming soon to a location near you. We invite you to join our team as we turn the page and reclaim beauty’s one truth: it radiates from within.