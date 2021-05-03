Melrose Irrigation Supply and Sales Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Melrose Irrigation Supply and Sales has joined SiteOne. Melrose has six locations throughout the State of Florida focused on the distribution of irrigation, lighting and drainage products.

“Melrose provides us with six additional branches throughout the state of Florida along with a wealth of knowledge and a terrific track record of excellence in the irrigation, lighting and drainage lines of business,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Partnering with SiteOne was an obvious choice given our similar approach to serving our customers. It became apparent early in the process that we share the same core values and culture. I’m excited about what this partnership will provide for our associates, suppliers and customer base,” said Dominick Pagano, owner of Melrose Irrigation Supply and Sales.

“Melrose has an extremely talented and seasoned team, and we are thrilled to have them join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This is our fourth acquisition in 2021 as we continue to expand our market leadership and the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape supply products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/