AKKA Announces Its Partnership With AURA AERO to Develop Two Electric Aircrafts

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services announces its partnership with the Toulouse-based aircraft manufacturer AURA AERO in the development of two electric aircrafts : ERA (Electrical Regional Aircraft), a 19-seat electric regional airliner supported by the Occitanie region and INTEGRAL-E , an electric aerobatic aircraft.

AKKA will leverage its strong expertise in supporting worldwide industrial players across sectors, notably in aeronautics, to support AURA AERO in the development of both ERA and INTEGRAL-E projects.

AKKA’s engineers will contribute to the development of several technological bricks that will constitute the foundation of the future ERA as well as to the development and the integration of the Battery Management System (BMS), a critical equipment in any electrical aircraft, on the INTEGRAL-E aircraft. These projects rely on AKKA’s expertise in mobility electrification and illustrate the Group’s ambition to participate to the reduction of the ecological footprint of vehicles and infrastructures through technology and innovation.

During this two-year collaboration AKKA expects to mobilize an experienced team of 40 engineers with its two Toulouse-based Engineering and Aviation Centers of Expertise to provide R&D capabilities to AURA AERO on a comprehensive range of expertise, from engineering to Customer support.

Jérémy Caussade, President and co-founder of AURA AERO, said "We are very pleased to be able to work with AKKA to develop the new AURA AERO program. The skills provided will strengthen our internal expertise and will contribute to the development of our new ERA aircraft, a 19-seat electrically powered regional aircraft that is eco-efficient and innovative. More than ever, we are aware that women and men are at the heart of our current and future success."

Stéphanie Latieule, SVP Aerospace at AKKA France, commented: “We are extremely proud to be working alongside AURA AERO in these projects at the forefront of the next generation of aircraft development. This partnership illustrates AKKA’s agility in leveraging its deep domain expertise in the aeronautical sector out of Occitanie to contribute to the development of projects set to pave the way to the future of the aviation.”

ABOUT AURA AERO

AURA AERO, the first digital and eco-efficient aeronautical manufacturer, industrializes disruptive technologies for the aviation of tomorrow, by combining the best of the aeronautical industry and digital technologies. The company designs and manufactures aircraft with unrivalled efficiency, on the growing market of eco-efficient and low-carbon emission vehicles. Founded in 2018, AURA AERO is based in Toulouse-Francazal and employs some 60 people.

More info at: www.aura-aero.com

Follow us on Facebook: @auraaero, Instagram: @aura_aero, LinkedIn: AURA AERO, Twitter: @aero_aura, YouTube: AURA AERO.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech