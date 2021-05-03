Groupon Launches New Mother’s Day Campaign to Help Families Make Up for Lost ‘Mom Time’ During the Pandemic and Find New Experiences to Do Together

Groupon, the experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive, has a new Mother’s Day campaign aimed at helping families make up for lost time together due to the pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Groupon, the experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive, has a new Mother’s Day campaign aimed at helping families make up for lost time together due to the pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon, the experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive, announced a new Mother’s Day campaign aiming to help families make up for lost time together due to the pandemic.

According to the results of a new survey by Groupon, the average person missed out on nearly a month of quality time, or roughly 28 days, with their mom as a result of the pandemic. The lack of interaction has made this Mother’s Day more important than ever as 80% of respondents said they plan to use the occasion as an opportunity to make up for lost time and build new memories with their moms. In fact, spending time with Mom or grandma was the number one reason (identified by 60% of survey respondents) why people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey asked 2,000 people––including 1,000 Moms––their thoughts on celebrating Mother’s Day and found 84% of respondents are more eager to visit their moms this year following the challenges of 2020. According to the same survey, 60% of Moms said 2020 was their most stressful year as a parent and identified the following as the biggest challenges they faced during the pandemic:

Coping with everything going on in the world

Trying to keep their family healthy and safe

Maintaining a healthy exercise/workout/activity regimen,

Having difficult conversations with their children about everything going on in the world

Taking enough ‘me time’

“While you can’t make up for missed time with loved ones all at once, Groupon knows that Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity for families to start making new memories together,” said Brian Fields, Chief Commercial Officer at Groupon. “No matter how you plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, Groupon has so many options for families to show the moms in their lives just how amazing they truly are.”

According to Moms, the top experiences and gifts that they want for Mother’s Day include:

Spending time with the family

Getting flowers

Going to a nice restaurant

Getting a card

Doing an outdoor activity as a family

With more consumers looking to get back out there and re-experience the everyday, Groupon launched a four-week So #@$%ing Ready campaign in April aimed at connecting consumers with local merchants in their community. Now, Groupon wants to do the same for families by offering local experiences that will allow them to celebrate Mother’s Day together, again.

To view the entire Groupon Mother’s Day collection where you find thrilling experiences, relaxing massage and spa packages and mouth-watering eats (and of course flowers), please visit gr.pn/moms.

About Groupon:

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.