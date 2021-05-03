Leading Spanish-Language Entertainment Company Estrella Media Partners with Google Ad Manager for Monetization of its Streaming TV Platforms

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company, announced today that it has selected Google Ad Manager for monetizing its live and on demand streaming TV platforms. Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms will span across connected TV, gaming consoles, mobile, and online beginning with the EstrellaTV and Estrella News channels streaming live on multiple partner apps and on demand at estrellatv.com and on Estrella Media’s multi-channel network on YouTube. Plans are in the works for further expansion in the near future.

Estrella Media, a leader in the production of Spanish-language audio and video entertainment and news content, will start using Google Ad Manager as another important step in its digital transformation and expansion of its content distribution in the streaming and digital universe to connect with the Hispanic community everywhere.

Estrella Media will use Google Ad Manager to monetize and grow ad revenue for all of its new video distribution, FAST channels, newly redesigned EstrellaTV website and popular YouTube video content. Estrella Media has been rapidly growing its presence in the streaming video space since October 2020 and recently appointed Christina Chung as Vice President, Technical Services and Revenue Operations to support the company in growing its ad tech and revenue operations and serve as the organization’s key liaison with Google.

Google Ad Manager is a complete platform to help publishers grow their digital revenue across screens. Ad Manager has continued to invest in the emerging advanced TV streaming space with a focus on building innovative solutions that enable partners to deliver great viewing experiences, while growing their revenue and protecting their premium inventory. Ad Manager’s advanced TV solutions will help EstrellaTV grow its business by monetizing its cross-screen content with seamless, personalized, and measurable ad experiences everywhere viewers are watching.

“Partnering with Google Ad Manager to deliver free ad-supported content to Hispanic audiences anytime, anywhere ensures our access to best-in-industry tech and staying in front. We are also thrilled to have Christina Chung lead this important ad tech initiative with Google and move us to the forefront of the Spanish-language streaming marketplace,” said René Santaella, EVP, Digital and Streaming Media at Estrella Media.

“We’re excited to be a part of the digital transformation at Estrella Media as Google Ad Manager supports its mission to serve the Hispanic community with free ad-supported programming across platforms,” said Brian Jankovsky, Director of Entertainment and Streaming Partnerships at Google.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of over 20,000 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.