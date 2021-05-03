Everest Technologies Announces Partnership with Körber for Supply Chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everest Technologies, an IT services provider specializing in retail and supply chain solutions, today announced its supply chain partnership with Körber.

Everest Technologies will be focusing its expertise on implementing Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) solutions, empowering businesses to optimize and adapt the solutions to fit their unique needs. Everest’s new portfolio of Körber WMS services will include full implementations, specific enhancements for operational improvements, day-to-day maintenance, 24x7 support and quality assurance, and testing.

Using Everest’s vast experience and supply chain expertise, businesses will leverage the enormous advantages of the supply chain software solutions of Körber.

“We are very excited to partner with Körber,” said Vineet Arya, President, Everest Technologies. “Efficient warehouse management systems are critical for both small and large enterprises. With Körber, we will be able to provide optimized and scalable supply chain solutions to our clients. With its decades of experience in warehouse management systems, Körber has proven that it’s one of the best in the industry, offering quality support and customer success service.”

About Everest Technologies

Founded in 1997, Everest Technologies is a future-ready tech company, offering customized solutions, services, and talent, to enable clients towards digital transformation. It is focused on providing IT solutions for retail and supply chain, helping players accelerate technology adoption for growth and to scale.