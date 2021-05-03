SONIC Whips Up New Cheesecake Blasts for Summertime

The new Cheesecake Blast and Strawberry Cheesecake Blast swirl creamy cheesecake and buttery graham cracker pieces for a lusciously layered cheesecake experience in a cup. (Photo: Business Wire)

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In adds two limited time only desserts to its Blast lineup, with the new Cheesecake Blast and Strawberry Cheesecake Blast.

The Cheesecake Blast swirls sweet and creamy cheesecake and buttery graham cracker pieces into SONIC’s Real Ice Cream and are topped with even more real cheesecake and graham cracker pieces, for a lusciously layered cheesecake experience – all in just one cup. Fruit lovers can enjoy the Strawberry Cheesecake Blast for the delicious combination of real strawberries swirled in.

“From the rich, velvety flavor to the craveable crunch of the graham cracker, SONIC magically perfects the unmistakable experience of indulging in decadent cheesecake, with no fork or plate necessary,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “With high quality ingredients from start to finish, our guests can delight in the classic, or Strawberry Cheesecake Blast, to truly capture the delectable flavors of Summertime.”

The new Strawberry Cheesecake Blast and classic Cheesecake Blast are available at SONIC for a limited time, May 3 through June 27.*

Guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App for contactless payment and ordering.**

*See menu or app for details. At participating SONIC® Drive-Ins until June 27, 2021.

**Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.