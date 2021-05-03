EV Industry Veteran, Glen Stancil, and Pickering Energy Partners Launch MERGE Electric Fleet Solutions, a Fleet Electrification Service and Finance Company

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Energy Partners (PEP), a Houston-based energy financial services firm, formally announces the launch of MERGE Electric Fleet Solutions (MERGE), a new operating company that will provide fleet operators with comprehensive solutions to make fleet electrification simple, affordable, and scalable. MERGE combines the electric vehicle domain expertise from a seasoned management team with the energy and financial expertise of PEP.

MERGE is led by CEO Glen Stancil, who brings 20 years of power industry experience including 10 years of leadership in vehicle electrification. During those 10 years, Glen co-founded EVgo and founded eMotive Solutions—under his leadership these two companies delivered critical elements of development, deployment, and operations for over 1,500 charging sites across 40 states, representing $300MM in successfully deployed EV infrastructure. Prior to beginning vehicle electrification work in 2010, Mr. Stancil held strategic, advisory, and operational roles in the energy industry at NRG Energy, Reliant Energy, and McKinsey & Co.

“MERGE is aimed at the large and growing opportunity in fleet electrification – an opportunity recently created by the convergence of fleet-capable vehicle availability, corporate ESG pressures, and regulatory tailwinds,” said Glen Stancil, CEO of MERGE. “Electrification of business fleets presents a strong and sustainable business case with an attractive bottom line. MERGE is well-positioned to deliver the critical services that help fleet operators capture that opportunity.”

The leadership team also includes Malcolm McVay (VP Operations), David Eckels (VP Products), and Jason Buckland (VP Business Development), who bring over 30 years of combined experience in EV charging infrastructure and 20 years in energy and sustainability. “I am privileged to have Malcolm, David, and Jason joining MERGE as co-founders,” said Stancil. “Their decades of experience and proven track record in the electric vehicle space will help establish MERGE as a key partner to fleets seeking thoughtful guidance and compelling electrification solutions.”

MERGE’s principals have successfully executed large-scale EV charging infrastructure deployments on behalf of the government, automakers, public charging networks, and fleets. By combining the team’s expertise in vehicle electrification with comprehensive financing solutions, MERGE will deliver the economic, environmental, and experiential benefits of electric vehicles to fleet operators of all sizes.

“MERGE will provide sought-after partner support and financing that previously hasn’t been available for fleet operators across industries,” said Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners. “At Pickering Energy Partners, we help our clients position for the future, and we’re looking forward to bringing the MERGE team’s expertise to our clients in the energy sector and beyond. Focusing on fleet vehicles and leveraging a best-in-class team of infrastructure experts will place our clients at the forefront of innovation and the energy transition.”

The new EV capability announcement comes on the heels of the formal launch of PEP’s energy consulting practice and merger with Global Natural Resources asset manager, SailingStone Capital Partners. PEP’s experienced team provides investment solutions and guidance on traditional energy, the energy transition, and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) trends to a wide variety of institutional and corporate clients. PEP will leverage this expertise in partnership with the MERGE team.

To learn more about MERGE and its fleet electrification capabilities, please visit www.mergefleet.com or email info@mergefleet.com.

To learn more about PEP’s business offerings, click here or contact Walker Moody at (713) 804-7576.

About MERGE Electric Fleet Solutions

MERGE Electric Fleet Solutions is a fleet electrification service and finance company. MERGE’s mission is to deliver the economic, environmental, and experiential benefits of fleet electrification in comprehensive solutions that are simple, affordable, and scalable.

About Pickering Energy Partners

The original Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) was founded in early 2004 by Dan Pickering as an institutional energy research firm before subsequently partnering with Bobby Tudor and Maynard Holt in 2007 to become Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Today's Pickering Energy Partners takes an entrepreneurial approach to a global natural resources-focused financial services platform with customized asset management strategies and a high-impact consulting capability. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in. For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

PEP is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor located in Houston, Texas. PEP does not provide corporate advisory or investment banking services on energy-related transactions.