Eutelsat capacity selected by Global Eagle to increase its mobility capabilities over North America

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Global Eagle, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, have signed a multi-year contract for additional Ku transponders adding large amounts of capacity for Global Eagle’s aviation customers.

Under this multi-year agreement, agreement for the entire North-American coverage of the EUTELSAT 7A satellite, Eutelsat provides Global Eagle with extensive additional capacity to augment the company’s connectivity services for mobility customers. This satellite will be renamed EUTELSAT 139WA.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat said: “We are delighted to accompany our long-standing partner, Global Eagle, as it reinforces its worldwide mobility network. This contract reflects both the excellence of Eutelsat’s global in-orbit resources and our flexibility to quickly redeploy assets to grasp market opportunities whilst demonstrating the long-term resilience of the mobility market.”

Nancy Walker, SVP Commercial, Aviation Connectivity at Global Eagle added: “This agreement with Eutelsat enables us to further reinforce our multi-band, multi-satellite networks, which provide high-performance and consistency to our end-users. Our clients will have the benefit of staying connected with capacity from over 50 satellites connected through 28 teleports around the globe, which means faster, more reliable service for their passengers.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is a leading provider of high-speed connectivity and media solutions for worldwide mobility including airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. The company connects and entertains consumers beyond the reach of telecommunications and terrestrial broadband providers, in the air and at sea. Global Eagle’s open-architecture and multi-platform satellite network provides unique scalability, global coverage, reliability and future compatibility. Global Eagle’s content solutions distribute, localize, and broadcast both traditional and native-digital content for airline and cruise markets with embedded customer advertising and analytics. Through its intelligent leadership and innovation, Global Eagle defines next-generation passenger experiences through integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives.

