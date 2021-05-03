Tidewater to Nominate Robert E. Robotti to Board of Directors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide, today announced that it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Robert E. Robotti and his affiliated and controlled entities (the “Robotti Group”). Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, the Company has agreed to nominate Mr. Robotti to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting, and the Robotti Group has agreed to vote in favor of the Company’s nominees and proposals at the 2021 Annual Meeting, as well as to abide by certain customary standstill provisions. With the addition of Mr. Robotti, the Tidewater Board of Directors will increase from seven to eight directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob to the Tidewater Board of Directors,” said Quintin Kneen, President, CEO and director of Tidewater. “Our Company has been positively transformed over the past couple of years with strong new leadership at both the board and management levels, streamlined cost structure, improved operational efficiency and a strengthened balance sheet – which all position Tidewater well to address both the ongoing challenges and emerging opportunities in the OSV industry. We look forward to the contributions Bob can make to our future success and value creation.”

Mr. Robotti stated, “I have been a large and long-term investor in Tidewater because I believe in the potential of the Company, its assets and its current leadership team. I would like to thank the Board for its constructive approach to our discussions, and I am excited about the future for Tidewater and bringing value to its shareholders.”

The Robotti Group will not be submitting a Proxy Card for tabulation at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and will be voting for the Company’s full slate of nominees.

The complete agreement will be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as an exhibit to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Robert E. Robotti

Mr. Robotti has been the president of Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC (a registered investment advisor) and Robotti Securities, LLC, formerly known as Robotti & Company, LLC (a registered broker-dealer), and their predecessors, since 1983. Robotti & Company Advisors’ investment approach is guided by the classic tenets of value investing. Robotti & Company Advisors believes that the market price of a security does not necessarily indicate its true economic value. Robotti & Company Advisors’ analysts identify and research companies with solid balance sheets, the ability to generate significant amounts of free cash flow and yet are misunderstood, neglected or just out-of-favor with Wall Street. Robotti & Company Advisors has followed this investment philosophy since its inception over 35 years ago in order to meet its goal of providing risk adjusted returns greater than the general market. Robotti & Company Advisors LLC frequently is a constructive and actively engaged owner with many of its portfolio companies.

Mr. Robotti has been the Managing Director (and previously, managing member) of Ravenswood Management Company, LLC (and its predecessor) since 1980, which serves as the general partner of The Ravenswood Investment Company, L.P. and Ravenswood Investments III, L.P. Mr. Robotti served as a portfolio manager of Robotti Global Fund, LLC, a global equity fund, from 2007 to March 2015. He currently serves as a director and Chairman of the Board of Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-TSX), a seismic data licensing business, and has held these positions for more than the past five years. Mr. Robotti has served as a director on the board of directors of AMREP Corporation (AXR-NYSE) since September 2016 and on the Board of PrairieSky (PSK-TSX) since October 2019. Mr. Robotti was a director of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX-NYSE), formerly known as Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc. and Panhandle Royalty Company, from 2004 to May 2020 and was a director of BMC Building Materials Holding Corporation from 2012 to December 2015. Mr. Robotti was a member of the SEC’s Advisory Committee of Smaller Public Companies from 2005 to 2006 and served on its corporate governance subcommittee. He has an MBA in Accounting and was a certified public accountant earlier in his career, which license is currently inactive.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with over 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

