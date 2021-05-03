CAES and Colorado Engineering Inc. Form Strategic Alliance for Advanced Technology Development

ARLINGTON, Va. & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, the leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, and Colorado Engineering Inc. (CEI), a leading RF and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions provider, announced a strategic alliance to jointly develop advanced technology applicable to missile seekers, datalinks, electronic warfare systems, and next generation radar and communications systems. The strategic alliance allows for the CAES and CEI engineering teams to agilely collaborate on critical projects for aerospace and defense customers. With this alliance, aerospace and defense prime contractors and the government will benefit from the team’s newly combined advanced systems engineering, and volume manufacturing expertise, combining both digital and analog functionality and thus allowing for more effective engagements earlier in the life cycle of a program.

“We are delighted to partner with CEI to combine our industry-leading digital, RF, microwave, and millimeter wave expertise with CEI’s systems engineering capability,” said David Young, Chief Technology Officer, CAES. “Customers have looked to us to provide integrated solutions with advanced capabilities in missiles, radar, and electronic warfare domains. Teaming with CEI and its world class systems engineers creates the team of choice for defense primes,” he continued.

“Allying ourselves with CAES enables CEI to access to leading millimeter wave technologists and robust manufacturing capability,” said Nancy Scally, Chief Executive Officer, CEI. “Our customer-first culture combined with innovative approaches and experienced engineering team and CAES’ advanced engineering capability provide customers with a synergistic team to solve their most challenging problems,” she continued.

With a focus on aerospace and defense customers, the strategic alliance between CAES and CEI grants both companies access to each other’s engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing capabilities on a quick-reaction basis. Under this agreement, CAES and CEI will be able to seamlessly assemble a team of engineers ready to develop advanced technology solutions to a customer’s mission needs.

About Colorado Engineering Inc. (CEI)

CEI is a small, woman-owned business headquartered in Colorado Springs. It is one of the world’s foremost leading radio frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions providers offering bleeding-edge technology solutions for the commercial, industrial, automotive, and military industries. CEI supplies off-the-shelf solutions for hardware and software as well as custom-tailored solutions for any application. CEI offers quick turn, innovative solutions, allowing for lower costs, and high-quality designs. Coloradoengineering.com

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. Caes.com