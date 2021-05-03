JOANN Joins On Our Sleeves® to Advance Child Mental Health Awareness Through Creativity

HUDSON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JOANN, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry, is partnering with On Our Sleeves®, the movement for children’s mental health, to support childhood mental health awareness across the country. On Our Sleeves serves to break the stigma around mental health among children and adolescents, and JOANN will help further the movement across the country beginning in May, Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We know from countless research studies that creative expression has a tight correlation to mental well-being, and we are looking forward to helping children and their families improve their mental wellness,” said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer of JOANN. “Our goal has always been to inspire creativity in everyone, and we are very excited to share the positive impact of creation on mental wellness, along with raising funds in our stores and bringing visibility to the incredible resources provided by On Our Sleeves.”

Launched on World Mental Health Day in 2018, On Our Sleeves’ mission is to provide every community in America with free informational resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates. Powered by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, resources at OnOurSleeves.org are evidence-informed and support access by connecting families to local trusted resources because no child or family should struggle alone.

“Unfortunately, we know that one in five children is living with a mental illness, and 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses start by age 14,” said Dr. Parker Huston, PhD, clinical director, On Our Sleeves and pediatric psychologist, Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “We are excited to partner with JOANN to inspire conversations about mental health through creativity, as the projects we’ve created together are designed to help children express themselves while breaking down stigmas around mental health.”

For information on the craft projects, fundraising and partnership, please visit joann.com/onoursleeves.

