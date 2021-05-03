Nexa3D Expands Partnership with BASF Forward AM to Deliver Ultrafast Photoplastics for Rapid Prototyping

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today it has expanded its partnership with BASF Forward AM to deliver three new ultrafast photopolymer materials through its expanding Nexa3D channels globally. Nexa3D’s collaboration with BASF Forward AM leverages their combined capabilities to deliver faster additive-manufactured prototypes across multiple industries, leveraging the 20X productivity advantage of its ultrafast NXE 400 3D printer. No other manufacturing process offers as many possibilities for greater design agility, supply chain resiliency and rapid implementation at every phase of the product lifecycle. Combining Nexa3D’s productivity with Forward AM’s rapidly expanding suite of tailor-made photopolymer formulations makes it possible for customers to rapidly design a wider range of parts such as housings, enclosures, pipes, packaging products, and footwear components with greater performance and functionality.

x45-NATURAL is a tough material that is ideal for models and functional prototypes requiring high strength and durability. Capable of much higher print speeds than current materials, x45-NATURAL features excellent out-of-printer properties with robust print styles to ensure high first-time build success. Supporting a wide variety of applications with short processing times, x45-NATURAL’s draft build mode enables companies greater flexibility within their manufacturing processes. To learn more about x45-NATURAL, check out this video and the Nexa3D materials page.



x45-CLEAR combines good clarity with toughness for a wide variety of models and functional prototypes requiring fast turnaround times. x45-CLEAR has outstanding build speed to give companies greater adaptability within their manufacturing processes. x45-CLEAR has excellent out-of-printer properties with robust print styles to ensure high first-time build success. To learn more about x45-CLEAR, check out this video and the Nexa3D materials page.

x45-BLACK is a durable material that features an attractive matte black finish for parts such as automotive components that are usually molded in black plastic. It combines build speed and excellent out-of-printer properties to ensure first-time build success, giving manufacturers greater flexibility within their output processes. To learn more about x45-BLACK, check out this video and the Nexa3D materials page.



“We are excited to expand our partnership with Nexa3D as we believe that our broad range of photopolymers is well-matched for the high throughput of the NXE400 system,” said Francois Minec, Managing Director, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “We look forward to continuing to deliver an expanded portfolio of materials across Nexa3D’s expanding portfolio of photoplastic (SLA) and thermoplastic (QLS) design and manufacturing solutions.”

“Thanks to these new BASF materials and Nexa3D’s open materials platform, fast just got faster,” said Kevin McAlea, COO, Nexa3D. “Both companies are committed to democratizing access to scalable additive polymer solutions for the entire product life cycle from design to production. With NXE400’s 20X productivity gains and up to 85% lower total cost of ownership, manufacturers will benefit from higher productivity, better functionality and exceptional cost effectiveness.”

The three new materials will be available through Nexa3D’s growing network of resellers. Contact us to find a reseller near you, or to schedule your live 3D printing demo today via Zoom.

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, is a 100% subsidiary of BASF New Business GmbH. It focuses on establishing and expanding the business under the Forward AM brand with advanced materials, system solutions, components and services in the field of 3D printing. BASF 3D Printing Solutions is organized into startup-like structures to serve customers in the dynamic 3D printing market. It cooperates closely with the global research platforms and application technologies of various departments at BASF and with research institutes, universities, startups and industrial partners. Potential customers are primarily companies that intend to use 3D printing for industrial manufacturing. Typical industries include automotive, aerospace and consumer goods. For further information please visit: www.forward-am.com.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com

Nexa3D is digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers that are tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D’s software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.