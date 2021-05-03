VIZIO Offers Media Buyers Fresh Look at TV Ad Innovations in Its First IAB NewFronts Presentation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the award-winning smart TV, sound bar and home entertainment company, today announced the line up for its first ever IAB NewFronts Presentation. William Wang, VIZIO’s CEO and Founder, and Mike O’Donnell, VIZIO’s CRO of Platform+, welcome attendees to “The VIZIO House,” an immersive environment built on top of a gaming platform. Joined by executives from VIZIO’s Platform+ business, the event will foster conversations with agency leaders, provide analysis and insights and showcase a host of innovations unique to VIZIO’s SmartCast operating platform.

"VIZIO enters this year's IAB NewFronts with amazing growth and momentum across our Platform+ business. We are committed to creating the best consumer experience for the millions of customers who rely on SmartCast every day,” said Adam Bergman, VP of Sales for VIZIO and host for the VIZIO NewFront. “We own the hardware, the operating system, and the data flowing through our platform which allows VIZIO to drive great experiences for viewers and deliver innovative solutions for advertisers and our content partners.”

VIZIO’s NewFront Presentation will highlight:

Industry Insights

Allison Clarke, Head of Agency Development speaks with leaders from Canvas, Dentsu at Amplifi USA, Horizon Media and MDC, MediaHub to talk about the big shift in viewer behaviors and how they are adjusting to buying challenges and are turning to data-driven strategies to advance their goals. To view a compilation, click here.

Mike Bloxham, industry analyst at Magid and Associates shares the latest consumer streaming trends and how changes in viewing consumption is transforming the TV industry as a whole. Magid and VIZIO are working on some proprietary research on consumer behaviors and insights due in the coming weeks.

VIZIO SmartCast

Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development, will give an update on the latest happenings with VIZIO’s award winning operating system, SmartCast. This includes streaming applications like AppleTV+, Crackle, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTubeTV and hundreds of ad-supported options VIZIO offers on WatchFree and VIZIO Free Channels, where last year alone VIZIO launched more than 170 new channels across top categories with content for every genre. All of these ad-supported channels result in a massive pool of exclusive ad inventory for advertisers.

VIZIO Features

Steve DeMain, VP of Engagement, will give a sneak peek into VIZIO’s new personalized content initiative, Features. The offering leverages VIZIO’s first-party viewership data to create and deliver custom content experiences for audiences and advertisers across SmartCast TVs. The initiative will launch with content partners like the gaming experts at Subnation, who are bridging the gap between esports and mainstream media.

VIZIO Ads Direct-to-Device Solutions

Nyma Quidwai, Director of Client Services for VIZIO Ads, and Crystal Smith, Media Insights & Analytics Manager, will showcase VIZIO’s full suite of advertising offerings. This includes in-banner video, clickable banners, deep-linking to sponsored carousels, sponsored content hub opportunities, and the hero banner, which is the first stop for millions of viewers on their content journey.

Advanced Advertising Products

Travis Hockersmith, VP of Platform Services, will provide the latest updates around how VIZIO’s opt-in glass-level data is driving its advanced advertising product development. This includes a deep dive into VIZIO’s advanced products like Universal Frequency Control, which enables brands to ensure they are reaching the device an optimal amount of times per day, week, or month; True Incremental Reach, to measure net new audiences reached; and the next evolution of Household Connect, which enables advertisers to target consumers on other devices based on what is viewed on VIZIO smart TVs.

VIZIO Addressable

Adam Gaynor, VP of Network Partnerships and Head of Addressable, will discuss how VIZIO is rolling out a massive footprint of addressable enabled TVs. Gaynor will also talk about VIZIO’s recent work to build and successfully test a white-label tech solution to help existing OAR members and attract new sources of inventory – both national and local, to help brands connect with their audiences.

The virtual presentation will take place on Monday, May 3rd at 2:45 p.m. ET. For those interested in the presentation but unable to attend, please connect with the VIZIO Ads team at www.vizio.com/en/ads.

More About VIZIO Ads

VIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree, SmartCast and within popular TV apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

Learn more here: www.vizioads.com.

More About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.