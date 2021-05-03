Waitr and Red Robin Join Forces for New Delivery Partnership

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) that will enable delivery of the restaurant chain’s craveable menu items to Waitr users.

Waitr and Bite Squad will begin offering delivery from more than 50 Red Robin locations across the nation, as well as its new virtual brand concepts.

Over the past several months, Waitr has notably added a number of popular large well-known brands like Red Robin to its list of restaurant partners on its platform. In addition, Waitr has also expanded its delivery reach in many of its top regions, launching in multiple new underserved cities and towns.

Red Robin is a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to its burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. Red Robin has recently launched delivery-only concepts including Chicken Sammy’s, The Wing Dept and Fresh Set, that feature extraordinary chicken sandwiches, wings and fresh salads, that are also available through Waitr.

“We continue to work hard to add popular restaurants to our platform such as our newest partner Red Robin Gourmet Burgers,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “Our association with Red Robin, as well as our other recent restaurant additions, further reinforces our commitment to our loyal diners. We strive to provide the best delivery experience possible, along with a variety of dining options.”

“Red Robin is thrilled to partner with Waitr and extend our reach to more people looking to enjoy our craveable food in the comfort of their homes, or wherever they may be,” said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com) is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!