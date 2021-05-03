Colony Capital Announces Completion of Colony Credit Real Estate Internalization

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) (“Colony Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, CLNC Manager, LLC, completed the previously announced internalization transaction with Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (“CLNC”). Consequently, as of April 30, 2021, CLNC is now an internally-managed commercial real estate credit REIT and its management contract with the Company has been terminated. In connection with the closing:

Colony Capital received proceeds of $102.3 million, which are available to be redeployed into high-quality digital assets, in accordance with the Company’s strategic plan.

The Company transferred 44 employees to CLNC and finalized a five-month transition services agreement which will allow for a seamless transition of all critical functions.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction,” said Jacky Wu, CFO of Colony Capital. “We believe it is a significant step toward unlocking value for CLNC shareholders as the team led by Mike Mazzei continues to execute their business plan.”

Additional details regarding the internalization and related matters will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2021.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $52 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $30 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 300 employees across 13 locations in 8 countries. For more information on Colony Capital, visit www.clny.com.

